Hundreds of appointments hit as nurses take to picket lines in Northern Ireland

Health trusts across the region cancelled or postponed appointments and services on Tuesday due to the second planned 12-hour strike by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

It comes after a 12-hour strike last Thursday across Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses are taking the action over pay and safe staffing levels.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

The Government has implemented the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which gave nurses an increase of about 4.75%, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has declined to discuss pay when meeting union officials but said his door is open to discuss other areas of nursing.

Emergency departments are among the areas exempt from the industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses Sarah Donnelly (left) and Nicola Joyce on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Tuesday December 20, 2022.

However the walkouts have affected hundreds of patients across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Belfast Health Trust, some 175 new outpatient appointments, 289 outpatient reviews and 26 inpatient day cases were cancelled.

The South Eastern Trust said 17 endoscopy investigations were postponed, 15 surgical procedures cancelled, 229 outpatient appointments cancelled and the minor injuries unit at Ards Hospital will be closed on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southern Trust said 204 outpatients appoints were cancelled, 28 day cases and nine inpatient appointments were cancelled, while 448 appointments would not go ahead within the older people and primary care division, and the minor injuries service at South Tyrone Hospital is closed on Tuesday.

It said emergency departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry will remain open, but are likely to be busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad