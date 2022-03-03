UPDATE: Husband of tragic NI mum-of-two confirms she remains in ICU on ventilator ‘unable to speak or eat’ after shock diagnosis - GoFundMe has already hit more than £15,000

Last night Simon McCann - whose wife is Deirdre McCann - from Co Tyrone, told the News Letter that whilst she is ‘definitely showing signs of improvement’ she remains ‘on a ventilator, unable to speak or eat’.

He added: “Movement is slowly coming back to her face, feet and hands.

“She is able to answer yes or no questions by nodding or shaking her head.”

The message adds: “The doctors and nurses are very good but cannot give an estimate on her recovery because everyone and every case is different.”

Earlier a heartbreaking GoFundMe page was started to raise funds after a Co Tyrone mum was diagnosed with the debilotating condition has already attracted donations of more than £15,000.

The page, set up by Adela McCann - who says she is ‘organising this fundraising appeal on behalf of Simon McCann’ - has already gained £15,355 donations.

Explaining her reason for setting up the appeal, Adela, from Augher, says: “Our lovely friend Deirdre McCann has been diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.

“Deirdre has been in ICU in Craigavon since 19th January, when this illness knocked her off her feet overnight.

“For those who don’t know this illness, it happens when the immune system gets confused and starts attacking the nervous system, making her almost paralysed.

“She is making steady progress with a little more movement in her arm and face but has a long way to go.

“This illness has taken an enormous strain on her husband Simon and her two young boys, who are 2 and 3 and miss their mummy dearly.

“We are asking for much-needed funds to help Deirdre, Simon and the boys in this journey.

“Every little helps and will go a long way with helping this family recover from what can only be described as your worst nightmare.

“Thank you!!