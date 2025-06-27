Illicit weight loss drugs in PSNI hauls

Naomi Long, Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck and Mike Nesbitt with some of the seized drugs Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Illicit weight loss drugs, Botox, steroids, and erectile dysfunction and anti-anxiety tablets were among a significant police haul over the last five months in Northern Ireland.

The Operation Pangea crackdown from December 16 to May 16 saw the seizure of 848,376 tablets and other types of drugs with an estimated street value of £1.1 million.

They were picked up in 25 searches and 15 people have been interviewed by police in connection with the substances.

Some of the haul was displayed for Justice Minister Naomi Long and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at Castle Buildings yesterday.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said there is a “significant sophistication” around the manufacture of the illicit drugs and that they primarily come into Northern Ireland from south-east Asia.

He described those involved in transporting the drugs as individuals, crime gangs and paramilitaries.

He added the operation does not stop, describing a recent intensification, but that police continue to seize drugs on a daily basis.

“The destruction and devastation which illicit pharmaceuticals cause in our communities must not be underestimated and the sustained action from the organised task force and partners in tacking this criminality has undoubtedly reduced inevitable harm to people in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I want to send a very clear message to those involved in the supply of counterfeit prescription drugs that we will do everything in our power to disrupt their activities as part of our sustained drive against drugs and criminality.”

Mrs Long said the drugs follow trends in society such as the recent popularity of some weight loss drugs, with criminals behind the substances appearing agile to adapt.

“But it's not the real thing and you're not just putting money in the pockets of people who are reckless with regard with your health and wellbeing, but also will be using that money to fund other criminal enterprises,” she said.

“It isn't safe to dabble with these types of drugs.”

She described taking any such illicit drug as “playing Russian roulette with your health”.

“You take one of these pills and you do not know what you are taking, it could be anything from rat droppings to rat poison that is in those tablets, and you're taking that into your body and putting your life at risk,” she said.

"Seek the help and support that you need – don't resort to street drugs because once you do, you're placing yourself at serious risk of harm.”

Mr Nesbitt said no communities are safe from the dangers presented by illicit drugs.

“Drugs purchased from unregulated sites are not prescribed by a healthcare practitioner, may not have been subject to the normal controls on manufacture and may not be of a suitable quality or be of the nature described,” he said.