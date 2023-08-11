Important changes for patients at two GP practices in Northern Ireland

The changes apply to practices in Ballymena and Fermanagh from September 1.

Firstly, patients at Galgorm Surgery in Ballymena are to be transferred to Rockfield Medical Centre in the town.

It comes after the Galgorm practice had given notice to the Department of Health in May that it would cease delivering GP services as of August 31.

Changes have been made at two GP practices in Northern Ireland

At the time the contract holders at Galgorm Surgery said: "We have endeavoured to keep going despite the well known pressures within General Practice in Northern Ireland which are particularly acute in the Ballymena area.

“Unfortunately, these escalating pressures, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding our current premises has left us with no other option than to withdraw from our contract.”

It was announced by the Department of Health that Rockfield Medical Centre has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of the surgery at 77 Galgorm Rd.

They said all staff and patients of Galgorm Surgery will be transferred to Rockfield Medical Centre at 73 Doury Rd with effect from September 1.

A letter will be sent to all 2,515 patients of Galgorm Surgery with the new telephone and address details of Rockfield Medical Centre.

The Department of Health also confirmed that the Western Health and Social Care Trust has agreed to take on the contract of Brookeborough and Tempo GP Practice located in Fermanagh.

They said that under this new temporary arrangement, which will take effect from September 1, the trust will work with the department to secure ongoing GP cover for the practice.

The Department of Health said the intervention follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the resignation of the current GP Partners.

They said that patients do not need to take any action.