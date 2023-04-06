People should think about increasing their daily step count to help boost their physical and mental health, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

In Northern Ireland, two-thirds of adults are obese or overweight, with a quarter of children similarly affected.

But experts say small changes can make a big difference.

A brisk daily walk can have huge health benefits - both physical and mental

Dr Hannah McCourt said simple moves such as walking, gardening and getting outside with children could be incorporated into daily lives.

According to PHA research and analysis, the average number of daily steps in Northern Ireland was between 3,000-4,000.

Evidence confirms that most healthy adults typically take between 4,000 and 18,000 steps per day, with 10,000 being a reasonable number for an active adult.

However, this 10,000 step target is not appropriate for everyone, including older adults or those with chronic conditions.

"We would like to see people increasing their steps and their physical activity," said Dr McCourt.

Dr McCourt, a senior health and social well-being improvement officer with the PHA, said that as well as being completely free, walking could be incorporated into leisure time and daily routines.

Walking is obviously a form of exercise that's available to most people.

You don't need any special equipment other than some supportive walking shoes.

And there's no need for an expensive membership at a fitness centre.

Yet walking for regular activity can help reduce your risk of these common health problems: heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, and various cancers.

By 2030 it is thought an additional 11m adults across the UK will be obese and possibly living with obesity-related conditions.

That increase will place further pressure on the health service as more people, especially older people, will require treatment.

Walking for health, according to the NHS, is often overlooked as a form of exercise.

But walking briskly can help build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier.

How to include more steps in your day

Once you've determined your goals, try these ideas for fitting more walking into your routine:

Take the dog for a walk. If you don't have a dog, volunteer to walk dogs at an animal shelter. Or combine your activity with social time by joining a friend to walk his or her dog.

Try music. A bouncy tune or something with a strong beat can make activity more enjoyable and help motivate you to walk farther or faster.

Include the family. Instead of an afternoon movie, go for a walk or hike together.

Go in person. Instead of sending a work email, walk to your colleague's desk.

Walk while waiting. Take a walk instead of sitting when you're early for an appointment or waiting for a flight.

Schedule workday walks. Put reminders in your calendar for short walking breaks to ramp up your energy throughout the day. Have a one-on-one meeting? Plan to walk and talk.

Park farther away. Choose parking spots farther away from the entrance. If you take the bus, get off a stop early and walk the rest of the way.