‘Incredible’ response after NI woman makes appeal for blood donors to save her life

Northern Ireland woman Sharon Jayne made an appeal for blood donors on social media

Sharon Jayne shared a post on Facebook to say that she needs a urgent blood transfusion in a bid to save her life.

She wrote on Facebook: “Hi there, I normally don’t paste much as I am a private person but I am desperate for your help.

“I need a blood donor, who is female, A-negative blood group and has children.

“If you meet the criteria and could make a blood donation then you could save my life.

“I am battling Leukaemia but I want to keep fighting.”

Unfortunately for Sharon, the News Letter understands that the transfusion she needs requires the donation of platelets rather than blood.

The criteria for platelet donation is slightly different to blood donation and not everyone who has given blood will automatically be able to give platelets.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service said: “We are aware that a patient made a direct plea for blood donors via Facebook over the weekend.

“The response from our donors and the public has been incredible and we have been inundated with calls.

“Only a small number of donors will be a match for this patient.

“NIBTS have contacted these donors directly and are in the process of arranging appointments for them to donate.”

They said that such is the desire for people in Northern Ireland to give blood, that a donation session in Dungiven today is fully booked.

Anyone who can help Sharon or others in urgent need of blood or platelets should visit nibts.hscni.net for further information or to book an appointment to give at a donation session near them call 08085 534653.

