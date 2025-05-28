Newtownards woman Suzanne Glover on her wedding day in 2021 to husband Colin

A Co Down woman is encouraging people living with a muscle wasting or weakening condition, their families and carers to join a free in-person event open to everyone across Northern Ireland.

Suzanne Glover, 32, from Newtownards will talk about living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and her passion for research at the information day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Lisburn, organised by Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 children and adults in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Suzanne, a member of Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Northern Ireland Council, and an active advocate for the muscle wasting and weakening community, said: “I’ve been involved with Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Northern Ireland Council for as long as I can remember. It feels great to have the support of Muscular Dystrophy UK in Northern Ireland. It’s so important to have that sense of community, to feel included, and to know that Northern Ireland is still part of the bigger picture.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming information day to be able to see familiar faces and meet new ones to remind me how strong the Northern Ireland community is.”

Suzanne works at Pathfinders Neuromuscular Alliance, a charity run for and exclusively by people living with muscle wasting conditions.

She said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the world of research and how I could conduct my own research to support others living with muscle wasting conditions.”

Due to her condition Suzanne has experienced several broken bones.

“I grew up understanding that my bones were weaker because they didn’t have as much impact when growing. I didn’t fully understand just how weak, fragile and distorted they’d be. When I visited hospital for treatment, the doctor said he’d never seen anything like it before and described my bones like a ‘baby chicken bone’.

“That’s why I’m incredibly passionate about the bone health study and improving bone health for people with neuromuscular conditions, ideally before the fractures happen.”

Attendees will also hear about the charity’s latest research updates and learn about the essential support services available in Northern Ireland. Plus, experts and guest speakers will cover topics including leisure and social activities, physiotherapy, exercise and fatigue management and hear inspiring personal stories.

Graham Hawthorne, advocacy and information officer for Northern Ireland at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re delighted to host the Information Day and looking forward to welcoming people from Northern Ireland, including brilliant speakers like Suzanne. It’s a great opportunity to gain useful insights and connect with others living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition to share stories, experiences, tips and advice. Secure your place by signing up now.”

The event on June 4 will run 10.30am – 4.30pm at Island Hall, Civic Headquarters, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT27 4RL. Spaces are limited, sign up today: musculardystrophyuk.org/northern-ireland-information-day

The venue is fully accessible with a Changing Place Toilet on site and lunch will be included.

Contact Muscular Dystrophy UK with any Information Days enquiries on