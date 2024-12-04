Dungannon based makeup artist Olivia McVeigh has been named in the BBC’s 100 Women 2024 list for her social media work representing women with alopecia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Co Tyrone has said it is an “honour” to represent women with alopecia, having started to lose her own hair when she was only 17-years-old.

She uses social media platforms to raise awareness and to connect with other people living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I used to think that when people found out I had alopecia, they would think I was weird, but for me now it is my favourite thing to tell people,” she told the BBC.

“I talk about my hair loss every day on TikTok and Instagram."

Olivia, who originally trained as a make-up artist, said that that wearing a wig is now part of her identity.

She began posting about hair loss on her Instagram while trying out new styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since starting her social media journey on alopecia acceptance, Olivia has gathered almost half a million followers – and now runs workshops on wigs.

"Usually when I go into a room, I'm the only person wearing a wig and that can feel so isolating,” she said.

"But since creating the workshops and meeting other women like me, we have been able to create a community which has helped me love this part of myself.

"All my wigs have names; I love showing them off."

The BBC 100 Women 2024 list is a compilation of inspiring and influential women from around the world. Among them are stranded astronaut Sunita Williams, rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot and actress Sharon Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia McVeigh from her instagram

"I am so happy to make this list and represent wig wearers and women with alopecia and hair loss alongside all these amazing women,” Olivia said.

"I'm so proud that I've got this far."