US country singer Auburn McCormick is playing a benefit concert in Belfast for Brain Injury Matters

Up-and-coming American country singer-songwriter, Auburn McCormick has announced a special concert in Belfast on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 as part of her first international tour.

Born in Mississippi, Auburn McCormick is an independent country artist whose voice, captivating presence and honest lyrics have won her a devoted following for her live performances and ever-growing social media channels.

The Belfast concert will be raw, honest and uplifting as she’s using it to showcase music which helped her to triumph over horrifying personal adversity.

Auburn was raised around music and grew up dancing, playing and singing in church. At the age of 12, she sustained a life-altering traumatic brain injury when an 18-wheeler lorry ploughed into the back of her father’s car as he drove her to school. She was left in a coma, with long-term effects on her movement and speech, including the devastating news that she may never be able to sing again.

She worked tirelessly to regain her voice and turned her experience into a source of strength and inspiration, believing that life is too short not to chase her dreams.

At the age of 15, Auburn taught herself to play the guitar and wrote her first song and her passion grew from that moment on.

Auburn McCormick began studying music in Nashville, Tennessee, splitting her time between Austin Texas, and Nashville. Surrounded by music, she developed her own distinctive style, influenced by stars like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert and the raw storytelling of Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini. Her music connects with her audience, resonates with her growing fan base – and has proved her doctors wrong!

At the concert in the Great Hall of Belfast’s iconic Stormont Parliament Buildings on June 4, Auburn will play a selection of her favorite country songs and her own recent singles Overdramatic, Come Down, and Ghost of You, which have attracted a growing fanbase of younger country music fans on TikTok and Instagram.

The Belfast gig is a benefit concert for local charity, Brain Injury Matters, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals affected by acquired brain injuries – like those sustained by Auburn. Today, alongside her music career, she channels her passion into teaching children with special needs, embodying compassion and perseverance.

Gerard Anderson, Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters said: “Auburn McCormick is a powerful example of personal resilience. Not only is she an outstanding artist, her determination to follow her passion for music and overcome the barriers of a significant and life changing brain injury is genuinely inspirational. We are so excited to have the opportunity to hear her performing in the spectacular Great Hall at Stormont. We hope music lovers and anyone affected by acquired brain injury will take the opportunity to see her perform at this stage in her career, so they can say, I was there!”