​A planned investment in primary care in Northern Ireland could create hundreds of thousands of additional patient appointments. Pictured is a registration form and a stethoscope at a GP practice. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

​A planned investment in primary care in Northern Ireland could create hundreds of thousands of additional patient appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion of the Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) Programme is also aimed at helping to stabilise GP services.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has published an implementation plan for the programme, a partnership between GP federations and health and social care trusts that brings early intervention physiotherapy, social work and mental health roles into general practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it is making a “significant difference” in the areas it has already been rolled out to.

“It delivered an additional 335,000 patient consultations in 2024-25,” he said.

“We can double that appointments total over the next four years and then push it up to the million mark within eight years. That ambitious projection is included in the implementation plan.

“The MDT programme also involves a range of localised programmes with the community and voluntary sector. During 2024-25 this enabled over 400 local projects, supporting more than 17,000 patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The implementation plan also sets out compelling evidence that the MDT programme helps stabilise pressurised GP services and reduce referrals to hospitals.

“Progress on implementing the MDT model has been constrained by funding and staff availability. However, this year I have been able to secure £61m of executive transformation funding to push ahead with expansion.”

The MDT programme is currently complete or in development in the Down, Londonderry, west Belfast, Causeway, Newry and Ards and North Down GP Federation areas.

The £61m funding will see it expanded to north Belfast, south west (Fermanagh/West Tyrone) and east Antrim, Craigavon, and Armagh and Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nesbitt also addressed frustration expressed by GPs at budget shortfalls across health and social care.

“I can assure them that I am determined to deliver on a neighbourhood-centred system of health and social care. I want to involve and empower GPs at every step of this process,” he said.

“As part of that, I would again encourage the BMA's GP leadership to take up my offer of detailed talks on a new GP contract for next year.

“The fact that available funding this year falls far short of all our requirements should not stop us working together on longer-term solutions.