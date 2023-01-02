A referendum in the Republic in 2018 found the majority wished to liberalise abortion provision in the south.

However Peadar Tóibín, leader of political party Aontu, says that since the majority of doctors and nurses in the republic refuse to perform the terminations, he believes they will come under increasing pressure to do so, in order to implement the changes in the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tóibín is to be a guest speaker at the conference ‘The Future of Medicine is Pro-Life’ organised by Doctors for Life at the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport on 14 January.

The pro-life 'March For Their Lives' rally in Belfast City Centre in 2019.

The conference is for for all interested doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals and medical students.

Mr Tóibín told the News Letter: "Doctors and nurses have particular worries because they are fearful their ability to have conscientious objections will not be accepted by the state and that they will come under pressure in relation to this in the future to be involved in abortion in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is already happening in the south of Ireland where a number of hospitals are not providing abortions because they can't find medical staff to provide those abortions. That will also become an issue in the north.

"The vast majority of doctors are refusing to provide abortions in the south of Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pointed out that in 2021, a research paper authored by a doctor and commissioned by the National Women’s Council found that just one every 10 GPs in Ireland are offering medical abortions.

He also pointed out several media reports that noted that just 10 out of 19 maternity hospitals and units across the Republic had fully implemented new abortion services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other speakers will be Dr Calum Miller, a medical doctor, philosopher and ethicist who graduated from Oxford Medical School in 2015. He is also an international pro-life speaker.

Dr Dermot Kearney, another speaker, is an Irish Cardiologist working in England. He has assisted many mothers in reversing the effects of the first abortion pill and saving their babies’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad