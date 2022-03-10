Ireland performs better in terms of life expectancy and infant mortality than Northern Ireland

The research found that for both socio-economic and health status, the available evidence suggests that one system does not consistently do better than the other

The research, carried out by the ESRI and the Shared Island Unit in the Taoiseach’s department, also found there are higher levels of unmet healthcare needs due to affordability issues in Ireland relative to Northern Ireland.

The primary care systems of both jurisdictions were examined and analysis also sought to identify what comparable data are currently available on the two healthcare systems.

The major difference between the two systems is the absence of a universal healthcare system in Ireland.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland, all residents are entitled to a wide range of health and social care services that are almost entirely free at the point of use, while in Ireland, a majority of the population pay for a range of healthcare services.These include seeing a GP and other primary care services.

However the report found that despite the differences, both systems are grappling with similar challenges including increasing demand for healthcare services, increasing expenditure and workforce shortages.

The research found that for both socio-economic and health status, the available evidence suggests that one system does not consistently do better than the other.

However, in terms of some population health measures, including life expectancy and infant mortality, Ireland has performed better than Northern Ireland in recent years.

Lead author of the report Dr Sheelah Connolly said: “Similarities and differences between the healthcare systems of Ireland and Northern Ireland provide an opportunity to examine how different systems and policies influence outcomes.

“The analysis carried out for this Shared Island research suggests that there have been improvements in population health indicators in Ireland in recent years, which have not been experienced to the same extent in Northern Ireland.

“Further research should be undertaken to understand the reasons for these differences as this may provide evidence on how to improve population health.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry