Ireland: Person with listeriosis dies and meals recalled amid ‘extensive’ outbreak

Serious infections from listeriosis are very uncommon and rarely diagnosed in healthy children and adults

A person has died after contracting a rare bacterial infection called listeriosis amid an "extensive" outbreak, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Nine other cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday and dozens of ready meals are being recalled as a precaution.

The prepared meals and side dishes - produced by Ballymaguire Foods and sold at Tesco , Supervalu , Centra and Aldi - include cottage pies, lasagnes, pasta bakes, curries and potato side dishes.

Manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers are being asked to remove the products from sale and consumers are being asked not to eat them.

Listeriosis, which is usually contracted by eating contaminated food, can cause mild flu-like symptoms, or nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, are among those who may be more vulnerable to the infection.

The period between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is three weeks on average, but can range between three and 70 days.

"A national outbreak control team is currently investigating an extensive outbreak of listeriosis," the FSAI and HSE said.

"A voluntary precautionary food recall of ready-to-heat meals is under way due to a link with the outbreak.

"Nine confirmed cases of listeriosis have been identified as of July 22 2025.

"The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of and is investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis. To ensure medical confidentiality, no further information on this patient can be disclosed.

"The national outbreak control team is chaired by the HSE National Health Protection Office and comprises the HSE National Environmental Health Service, the HSE Regional Public Health Services, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland , the National Salmonella, Shigella and Listeria Reference Laboratory and the National Reference Laboratory of the Department of Agriculture , Food and the Marine.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is no further comment at this time."