Comedian Peter Kay finished just ahead of Jesus in a fantasy dinner poll

The nation has spoken and according to a recent poll, Sir David Attenborough has been voted the UK’s all-time most wanted celebrity dinner guest. He was closely followed by Princess Diana. Freddie Mercury came third, actor, Robin Williams fourth, Queen Elizabeth II, fifth, then comedian Peter Kay, who finished just ahead of Jesus.

For me, the term dinner party evokes visions of maxi dresses and cheese and pineapple chunks on sticks. It also conjures up visions of the 1970s play, Abigail’s Party, a satire about a disastrous soiree.

Dinner parties are thought of as outdated. Even celebrity cook, Nigella Lawson, she of the double entendre and risqué menu innuendo, declared last year that she rarely hosts lavish dinner parties anymore. These days she says she’s happy to have people over in their pyjamas and serve them twiglets!

Though according to a recent report by Waitrose, the dinner party is making a revival, due to the high cost of living and the increasing price of dining out. It’s a more casual affair these days, no more chicken in a basket, Black Forest gateau or Babycham with a cherry. Now people issue casual invites to friends to come around for a bowl of pasta, or something easy to whip up, rather than stand on ceremony.

Frankly I don’t find anything too easy to whip up. I don’t invite people for dinner as I find cooking incredibly stressful. I marvel at those who claim to find it relaxing. I’d love to be one of those people you see in movies, who tastes something and knows instantly what it needs to elevate it to Michelin star heights.

When I was first married, I dabbled in the dinner party. It felt very grown-up, and I was attempting to show my husband what a domestic goddess I was. I’m not a natural cook. I felt a bit sorry for my guests who looked like they were enduring a bush tucker trial. I have five meals that I rotate weekly, which rely heavily on ready-made cooking sauces. I’ve had epic fails simply heating food from frozen. I recently cooked a frozen pizza which came out too firm. After throwing it out for the birds, I watched a magpie give himself concussion trying to peck it!

