Jacqueline McKee from Finaghy is a new breast cancer Ambassador for Action Cancer.

From the age of 40, Jacqueline McKee from Finaghy had been vigilant about attending Action Cancer for breast screening.

“What first prompted me to get my first screening was a little pink business card from Action Cancer that a friend had slipped into my 40th birthday card. After my first appointment at the age of 40, I then went back every two years after receiving a reminder letter from Action Cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline, who works as a telephonist, received clear results for the first four breast screenings but following her fifth appointment in 2022 at the age of 49 she received a letter three days later stating that something had been detected and that further investigation was required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had received clear results from Action Cancer since I’d been 40 so I was apprehensive about attending the breast clinic at the City Hospital as I did not know what to expect.”

Jacqueline brought her mum Moira along with her to the breast clinic to the appointment about 10 days after receiving the letter from Action Cancer.

That day Jacqueline had a physical examination, an ultrasound and a biopsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a number of hours Jacqueline and her mum were then brought into a room to meet with the consultant and Jacqueline was told she had breast cancer.

“My immediate reaction was to get out of there. I said thank you and grabbed my handbag and was half way out the door when my mum pulled me back and sat me down so I could hear more about what was going to happen next.”

Breast cancer had been found in Jacqueline’s right breast, the good news that it had been caught early, it was stage 1 and 13mm in size. Jaqueline was told that she would need surgery and radiotherapy but she was relieved to hear that chemotherapy would not be necessary.

She had her surgery on October 9 and everything went according to plan. Three

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lymph nodes were removed and tested but the decision was made that a second surgery was not required to remove the rest of them.

“I was in and out of the hospital the same day. I fell asleep, I woke up and the cancer was gone. The relief I felt after surgery was brilliant, I felt that a weight had been lifted.”

Jacqueline then had five intense sessions of radiotherapy at the City Hospital, finishing on December 21. She was offered a CT scan a few days before her radiotherapy finished because some of her blood results were a little concerning and her consultant wanted to make sure that everything was ok. This CT scan revealed that Jacqueline had renal cancer.

“I was just finishing treatment for breast cancer and then I found out I had another form of cancer. What were the chances? I was so shocked and overwhelmed; this was really difficult news to take in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was diagnosed with renal cancer on the right kidney, stage 3 and had already invaded the veins. I had no signs or symptoms that there was anything wrong.”

Jaqueline had surgery on April 14 surgery to have her right kidney taken out, her surgery had been postponed twice due to the health system strikes.

“My two cancers were completely unrelated. As my consultant said to me I was the talk of the oncology team!”

Following surgery Jacqueline is now cancer free and keeping well. She is currently undergoing a new treatment named immunotherapy which attacks any rogue cancer cells that may appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Action Cancer for saving my life twice over. Firstly, for finding my breast cancer at an early and treatable stage and secondly for entering me into the system which led to my renal cancer diagnosis. If it had of been a year down the line before receiving the second diagnosis I would have been at the palliative stage.”

“I can’t stress enough the importance of regular breast screening. With going every two years to Action Cancer there’s a history that the medical team can look back upon. Early detection saves lives. Don’t just go once in your 40s and think that’s me done, you have to prioritise your breast screening and return every two years until the NHS system kicks in at 50.”

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Action Cancer and the 45th anniversary of its unique breast screening service.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland accounting for 30% of all cancer diagnoses among women. The latest statistics state that 1,457 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 314 die from the disease every year. Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ and encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS. Free screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad