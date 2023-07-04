Jock Magowan

Jock McGowan from Lisburn, worked for the Red Cross for 38 years as a first aid trainer and assessor for communities across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, therefore was familiar with medical treatments and instinctively knew when he felt a niggle in his arm and noticed a small lump, that he needed to get advice from his GP.

He was prescribed antibiotics to treat a possible boil or cyst, but after four weeks of treatment with antibiotics, it was agreed that Jock required an ultrasound scan to determine what was causing the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jock said: “I knew there was something wrong after I had the ultrasound, as the nurse called for the consultant to check the results, a biopsy was taken before I left the hospital and less than a week later, I was diagnosed as having a sarcoma.

Speak to your GP if you are worried about an unexplained illness

A sarcoma is a cancer that can affect any part of the body, on the inside or outside, including the muscle, bone, tendons, blood vessels and fatty tissues. It is a rare cancer with only 15 people being diagnosed daily in the UK. There are around 100 different subtypes of sarcoma, but the two main types are soft tissue and bone.

Jock added: “I was shocked, as I did not expect to hear the word cancer, but I gathered my thoughts and asked the consultant about my treatment options and how I could beat this. I required CT and MRI scans to determine the specific area of the cancer and to help decide if I should have radiotherapy before or after an operation to remove the mass. It was concluded that radiotherapy before the operation was the best course of action, so I started a six week period of radiotherapy sessions, 25 in total, to stop the spread of the cancer before the surgery.

“I arrived at the hospital on the morning of my surgery at 7am and once a few checks were done, I was taken straight down to surgery. I woke up five and a half hours later covered in drains and drips, but with a great sense of relief and the feeling of a great weight being lifted off my shoulders. The following weeks involved various appointments to change my dressings and antibiotic treatments for an infection, but thankfully I am doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very grateful to have come through all of this so well and I genuinely cannot thank the sarcoma Nurses and the entire cancer team enough for what they have done for me.”

Sarcoma clinical nurse specialists, Gemma Bowman and Jill Kennedy supported Jock throughout his treatment journey, providing advice, care and encouragement for Jock and his family any time they have needed it.

They said: “Getting to know our patients and their families is such a rewarding part of our job, being that ‘link’ for patients between all the services that they need to access can make their journey feel smoother and less stressful.

“Being able to educate the public and other primary care providers on how to recognise a sarcoma is so important. This could lead to increasing a patient’s chance of long-term survival and improve their overall experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although most people have heard of sarcomas, research suggests the majority don’t really know what they are.

A study by Sarcoma UK found 75 per cent of people didn’t know what a sarcoma was. During Sarcoma Awareness Month the charity is running a campaign called Does Size Matter?, in a bid to draw attention to the fact that a lump getting bigger is a key sign of sarcoma.

“Most lumps and pains won’t be sarcomas, but it’s important to keep an eye on symptoms and to seek medical help if you’re worried,” stresses Dr Sorrel Bickley, director of research, policy and support at Sarcoma UK. Bickley, who explains that many patients tell the charity it’s taken a long time for them to get a correct diagnosis.

She adds: “Many people don’t consider their symptoms might be serious. Delays cost lives, and people have a better chance of surviving sarcoma if their cancer is diagnosed early. ”

These are the main sarcoma symptoms to be aware of…

A lump that grows or changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bickley says sarcoma is a “complicated cancer”, but the most common symptom is a lump, which could be anywhere on the body – including the arm or leg.

Swelling or pain in or around a bone

Sarcoma cancer can also start in a bone – the most common symptoms are unexplained pain or tenderness around a bone, which may come and go and may be worse at night, explains Bickley.

Stomach pain, feeling sick and loss of appetite

Some forms of sarcoma – known as a gastrointestinal stromal tumours, or GISTs – can start in the gastrointestinal tract.

“With this type of sarcoma, people most often experience symptoms like fatigue, anaemia, weight loss, feeling sick or discomfort around their stomach,” Bickley says.

Blood in poo or vomit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noticing blood in your poo or vomit can also be a sign of a gastrointestinal stromal tumour, says Bickley, who adds: “There are lots of causes for blood in poo or vomit, but it needs to be checked by a medical professional.”