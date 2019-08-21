Burned-out Belfast residents or those battling addictions can find help at one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

White River Manor is an exclusive addiction treatment centre in South Africa, located in the picturesque town of White River in Mpumalanga Province.

Founded in 2015, White River Manor has established itself as a leading facility for those seeking discreet intervention for addiction and executive burnout.

The team of professional specialists and counsellors there has extensive experience in the field of substance abuse as well as co-occurring mental disorders, meaning you can expect a comprehensive therapeutic approach to treating your addiction as well as a steadfast commitment to your long-term recovery.

Where is White River?

White River is located 20km from Nelspruit, the capital city of Mpumalanga Province in the north-eastern corner of the country. This lush, fertile corner of South Africa boasts a tropical climate and is the gateway to some of the most popular tourist attractions in the country, including the iconic Kruger National Park the Greater Kruger and the famous Panorama Route.

It's a luxurious wellness retreat

In White River you’ll find modern shopping centres full of big-brand retail outlets, great restaurants, delis and fast-food eateries as well as excellent schools, upmarket residential estates and a beautiful 18-hole golf course.

What does White River Manor offer?

White River Manor concentrates on the recovery of mind, body and soul: the main focus is on treating clients battling with substance abuse, anxiety, depression and executive burnout as well as dual diagnosis. Their comprehensive treatment programme combines advanced therapy methods with a holistic approach to recovery in a safe and protected environment.

This holistic style covers a medical detox, intensive therapeutic process, healthy eating and exercise along with inspiring day trips to the Kruger National Park and the Panorama Route, interacting with elephants, horse riding or mountain bike rides, art and music therapy, indulgent spa sessions and meditation to help you restore balance to your life.

The team of specialists there includes four clinical psychologists and other specialists

Therapy starts with an in-depth consultation with a qualified counsellor who’ll work out a treatment plan with you to suit your individual needs. If necessary, clients can first undergo a medically supervised detox at a nearby healthcare centre then return to White River Manor to continue their treatment plan.

What sets White River Manor apart from other addiction treatment centres?

Luxury accommodation in a gorgeous garden setting, healthy eating and exercise plus sunshine and lots of outdoor space make White River Manor extra special.

The centre is highly affordable for international clients and the treatment programme is unique, largely due to the stunning natural surroundings and places to visit close by; the garden setting is ideal for long walks, swimming and tranquil contemplation.

Sunshine and exercise form part of the treatment

The team of specialists there includes four clinical psychologists, counselling psychologist, professor of psychiatry, qualified addiction counsellors, behavioural specialist, CBT and DBT counsellors, EMDR specialist, Trauma specialist, professional nursing sisters, therapy specialists as well as physiotherapists, physical therapists, dieticians, spa therapists and even a passionate game ranger.

For more information, see White River Manor or you can view the more affordable rehab sister facility