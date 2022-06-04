Michelle McCaughley has been honoured as a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion for her outstanding commitment to volunteering.

The Platinum Champion Awards, in partnership with The Big Jubilee Lunch, are an official Jubilee project to celebrate extraordinary volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others.

Michelle is one of 490 Champions across the UK chosen from more than 3,000 remarkable nominations. She lives with advanced cancer and calls herself “a complete advocate” for the support she has received from Macmillan since her diagnosis.

Michelle McCaughley, from Lurgan, has been named a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion for her work with Macmillan Cancer Support

Michelle said that her cancer experience and the opportunity to volunteer with Macmillan have helped her to find her voice and to live her life with purpose and gratitude.

Michelle volunteers in countless ways with the cancer charity in Northern Ireland: as a member of Macmillan’s NI Cancer Experience Panel, helping to shape Macmillan’s work; and as a Peer Facilitator, enabling vital conversations that can help to improve cancer care.

She has shared her feelings as a digital storyteller, documenting her personal cancer journey in the hope that it will inform and support others.

As a passionate Macmillan campaigner, she helps to amplify the voice of people living with cancer, and at a recent event at Stormont, impressed upon decision-makers the urgent need for more cancer nurse specialists in the Province.

“I am so honoured and humbled to be a Platinum Champion,” said Michelle.

“We all have the ability to create change and make a positive impact on our community. It has been my great privilege to use my voice as a Macmillan Cancer Support volunteer.

“As a person living with cancer I am fully aware of the statistics. I try to keep focused on my wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

“Having that sense of purpose, which I have had all my life, creates a light inside me and you need that. We’ve got to live with hope. We are all in this world to help see each other through and volunteering provides a mechanism to achieve this.

“Cancer changes everything and giving something back as a volunteer helps me thrive and not just survive.

“Having spent a lifetime working in marketing and communications, and in education, I wanted to use my cancer voice to help others, and to work alongside Macmillan in shaping services for people living with cancer. It gives me a real feeling of contentment.”

Janice Preston, head of partnerships for Macmillan in Northern Ireland, said the charity is delighted that Michelle has been recognised with a Platinum Champion Award.

“Michelle personifies what ‘volunteer’ means. She gives her time and energy in so many generous ways with the sole focus of making life better for people living with cancer. Not only has she used her voice and experience to do this, she has helped many other people to do likewise.