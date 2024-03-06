Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Junior doctors across Northern Ireland are to take part in their first-ever industrial action over pay today.

The Department of Health said they rejected an average pay rise of 9.1% with those in their first year offered 10.7%.

UUP health spokesperson Alan Chambers said his party colleague, Health Minister Robin Swann, had already asked his department to deliver this year’s independent pay recommendation for doctors, including an over 9% increase for junior doctors.

A general view of Craigavon Area Hospital. Junior doctors should not strike before the health minister has ‘got his feet under his desk’ and should accept a 9% offer instead of demanding 35%, their critics say.

“The request for pay rises in the region of 35% is simply beyond the reach of both the minister and available finances at this time,” he said.

“At a time of truly appalling waiting lists, the last thing our patients need now are further delays.”

Former DUP health minister Jim Wells noted that NI already has the worst waiting lists in the UK.

“We're less than a month into the return of devolution,” he said.

“Robin is an experienced minister and knows the issues, but give him time to get his feet under the table and negotiate a new package with unions.

“But simply pushing the strike button almost within days of devolution? It just doesn't make sense, particularly when the transport union workers withdraw their three-day strike, which was planned for last week.