Junior doctors in Northern Ireland to vote on strike action over pay concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Health said it is "disappointed" by the indicative ballot.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said junior doctors sought assurances on pay from Peter May, the permanent secretary for health, during a meeting on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want a 6% pay uplift along with an "above-inflation award" and called for the Department of Health to work towards full pay restoration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior doctors and medical consultants on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, amid their dispute with the government over pay. The Northern Ireland junior doctors committee (NIJDC) is now moving towards a membership ballot after the BMA said Mr May was not able to give them such assurances.

The Northern Ireland junior doctors committee (NIJDC) is now moving towards a membership ballot after the BMA said Mr May was not able to give them such assurances.

NIJDC committee chairwoman Dr Fiona Griffin said: "This is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

"We had hoped the permanent secretary would agree to commit to immediate action around pay and in doing so begin to address the ongoing pay erosion and poor terms and conditions for junior doctors. Regrettably that was not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Griffin said there has been "significant pay erosion" for junior doctors over the past decade.

"Not only are we the only UK nation to not have received the DDRB-recommended pay uplift of 6%, but a junior doctor working here can also expect to be paid less than our colleagues working elsewhere in the UK and in other countries."

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "The reality is that implementing the pay offered in England for Agenda for Change health and social care staff, and implementing the recommendations of the review body on doctors' and dentists' remuneration, would require large-scale cuts to services on an unprecedented scale, with severe and lasting implications for health and social care provision.

"The department does not have the authority to make such cutbacks in the absence of a minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also do not believe junior doctors or any other part of the health and social care workforce would want us to implement such measures.

"The department fully understands the deep-seated frustrations over the absence of pay offers.

"We recognise that this is not a sustainable position and remain committed to pursuing all avenues to help achieve a resolution.

"The department respects the right of every individual to take industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, doing so at this time - with no route to a successful resolution currently available - would only further add to already severe pressures on services."