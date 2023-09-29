Junior doctors in Northern Ireland to vote on strike action over pay concerns
The Department of Health said it is "disappointed" by the indicative ballot.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said junior doctors sought assurances on pay from Peter May, the permanent secretary for health, during a meeting on Thursday evening.
They want a 6% pay uplift along with an "above-inflation award" and called for the Department of Health to work towards full pay restoration.
The Northern Ireland junior doctors committee (NIJDC) is now moving towards a membership ballot after the BMA said Mr May was not able to give them such assurances.
NIJDC committee chairwoman Dr Fiona Griffin said: "This is not a decision that has been taken lightly.
"We had hoped the permanent secretary would agree to commit to immediate action around pay and in doing so begin to address the ongoing pay erosion and poor terms and conditions for junior doctors. Regrettably that was not the case.
Dr Griffin said there has been "significant pay erosion" for junior doctors over the past decade.
"Not only are we the only UK nation to not have received the DDRB-recommended pay uplift of 6%, but a junior doctor working here can also expect to be paid less than our colleagues working elsewhere in the UK and in other countries."
In a statement, the Department of Health said: "The reality is that implementing the pay offered in England for Agenda for Change health and social care staff, and implementing the recommendations of the review body on doctors' and dentists' remuneration, would require large-scale cuts to services on an unprecedented scale, with severe and lasting implications for health and social care provision.
"The department does not have the authority to make such cutbacks in the absence of a minister.
"We also do not believe junior doctors or any other part of the health and social care workforce would want us to implement such measures.
"The department fully understands the deep-seated frustrations over the absence of pay offers.
"We recognise that this is not a sustainable position and remain committed to pursuing all avenues to help achieve a resolution.
"The department respects the right of every individual to take industrial action.
"However, doing so at this time - with no route to a successful resolution currently available - would only further add to already severe pressures on services."
Senior civil servants such as Mr May have had to lead Stormont departments for more than a year in the absence of local ministers during the powersharing impasse, with budget allocations being set by Westminster.