A Belfast woman who suffers from worsening epilepsy fears that a potential junior doctors’ strike could lengthen her current waiting time of 12 months to see her specialist.

Gail Barry is 68 and has suffered from epilepsy most of her life.

It started when she was at university training to be a teacher. Her career ended after she had a seizure while teaching in 1976.

She later took qualifications in administration and a degree in IT but has been unable to secure paid employment at any time due to her condition.

Belfast woman Gail Barry suffers from worsening epilepsy. She fears that a potential junior doctors' strike could lengthen her current waiting time of 12 months to see her specialist.

She also suffers from PTSD, blood clots on her lungs and severe arthritis in her spine.

This week has seen the longest strike in NHS history, by junior doctors in England, leading to over 113,000 cancellations.

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland have also balloted for action, to achieve pay parity with England, and she fears the impact it may have on her treatment.

"Epilepsy is never never mentioned in the media," she told the News Letter. "I've never had a paid job, despite all my qualifications."

She has tried to take her life "many times".

"I've just been absolutely isolated and living here on my own trying to cope with the illness. It is the same for many others with epilepsy."

Gail last saw her neurologist in January 2023 where she was offered a new drug to treat her condition.

She asked to think about it and was supposed to see the neurologist again in April. She is normally seen in the City Hospital.

However the April appointment was cancelled as doctors struggled to review 3000 patients belonging to disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt, who has now been struck off.

Her appointment was postponed from April until later this month.

Normally she would see her neurologist every six months, or three if there was a serious problem

"That is what it should normally be but because they don't have enough time for anything other than Dr Watts' patients right now I haven't seen my neurologist for a year."

In the meantime her condition has significantly worsened.

"My pattern of my seizures has changed over the autumn and I'm getting very upset because I just don't know when or how I will get seizures.

"I now have what are called minor seizures every day and more serious ones that last right through a day, two or three times a week."

She had wished to start trying the new drug last April but that was not possible as the appointment was delayed until this month.

Now she is desperate to try it.

"It might have been doing a better job with controlling my epilepsy," she said.

However now she fears that even if a junior doctors strike does not disrupt her appointment this month, it could lengthen the waiting times for any subsequent appointments, especially in light of the ongoing work to review all Dr Watt's patients and her worsening condition.

"The consultants depend upon the junior doctors to manage their cases, and the nurses," she said. "So if the junior doctors go on strike it could just add further delays to the waiting lists going forward."