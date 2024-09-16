Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Year 12 pupil Kenadie Porter by Dromore High School, as they struggle to come to terms with her passing.

A PSNI spokesman said they received a report of the sudden death of a teenage girl in the Dromore area on Saturday morning, 14th September.

They said ‘the death is not being treated as suspicious and there are no further details’.

A spokesperson for Dromore High said: “Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Dromore High have been informed of the death of one of our year 12 pupils.

“This is a tragic loss to the Dromore High family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the Kenadie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Kendaie was very popular with both staff and pupils who are all profoundly saddened by her death.

“To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team have been engaged and are providing support to the school.”

And, another tribute issued by the school to parents following news of Kenadie’s passing, said: “The Dromore High school family is shocked and desperately saddened to acknowledge the sudden death of year 12 pupil Kenadie Porter over this weekend.

Kenadie Porter passed away peacefully in her home in Dromore, Co Down on Saturday. Photo: Christ Encounters Tablernacle, Facebook.

“Kenadie was a quiet and unassuming pupil, and because of her humble manner one could be forgiven for missing her outstanding qualities.

"However, her friends and staff, especially those who taught her, respected her greatly and are acutely aware of the levels of excellence she strived for and regularly achieved in almost every area of school life.”

The message add that “although Kenadie was quiet, she had a sparkle about her and a glint of fun in her eye”.

"Her excitement at the forthcoming History trip to Poland and Germany for which she had queued early and enthusiastically to secure a place was obvious, reflecting her passion for the subject.

"Already, in the second week of September, Kenadie had been making plans for the A levels she would study next year for which she would have been ideally suited.”

Earlier, a message, posted online by the ‘Christ Encounters’ church in Gilford says: “This morning the Pastors, oversight, members and congregation of Christ Encounters Tabernacle paused and reflected on the sudden and unexpected passing of one of our treasured young people.

"This is Kenadie Porter, a young girl of 15yrs of age, the beloved daughter of Craig and Nicki and big sister to wee brother Hudson.

"Their loss is so great and their pain is unfathomable. Please keep this family in prayer that they might know the comfort only The Holy Spirit can bring.

"Kenadie went to sleep as usual and didn’t waken again in this life.

"Kenadie was a beautiful, bright, thoughtful, caring, and helpful girl who was always a massive encouragement every Sunday morning to the leaders and to the children in CET children’s church, she was always a bright and shining light in the CET Lighthouse children’s ministry on a Friday evening also.”

Paying further tribute, Christ Encounters says: ‘Kenadie’s smile was infectious, her joy was refreshing but her love for God was real.

‘Kenadie had a strong Christian faith and her testimony stood as a witness to us all of Christ’s sovereign, amazing and enduring grace in and upon her life.’

And in another post Craig Porter – says: “Nicki Porter, Hudson and I are devastated, our beautiful Kenadie passed away in her sleep during the night.

"Promoted to glory, Kenadie is with the Lord Jesus forever, Mathew 19v14 - let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the Kingdom of heaven.

"We all love you so much and you were a blessing to all who met you. Kenadie, we will see ya soon my little pasta shape.”