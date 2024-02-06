Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer this week, during treatment for an unrelated prostate condition.

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive at Cancer Focus NI, commended the King on his transparency with the news.“Our thoughts are with King Charles and his family at this challenging time," he said. "With one in two people likely to develop cancer during their lifetime, public announcements like the one the King has made go a long way in raising the profile of cancer signs, symptoms, and treatments."

However, given the pressures within the health system in Northern Ireland, he added that there is evidence here of later stage cancers similarly being found accidentally.

"It is critically important that if someone has a concern about a symptom or change in their body that they seek medical attention as early as possible,” he added.

Anyone with concerns can all the charity’s Nurseline on 0800 783 3339 for support.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, also commended the King.

"Our thoughts remain with His Majesty The King and his family during what must be a very difficult time," she said. "We hope that by sharing his diagnosis so publicly and at such an early stage, The King will encourage others to come forward and speak to their GP if they are worried about any signs or symptoms.

“At Macmillan, we hear day in day out about the huge impact a cancer diagnosis can have on all areas of a person’s life, their work, as well as their friends and family. Just as the King wants to continue to carry out his state duties, we understand that many people either want to or have to continue to work during their treatment."

“Macmillan can support you with this and any other concerns you may have. We are here in person, online and via our free, confidential support line, where you can talk to specially trained nurses who can provide practical tips and advice, support with issues around money and work as well as a listening ear to anyone who may need it.”