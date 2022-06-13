Kings Hall Life Sciences welcomes Kingsbridge Healthcare as latest tenant

Mark Regan, CEO of Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and David Burrows, director at Benmore Octopus

Benmore Octopus, the Northern Ireland development company behind Kings Hall Life Sciences, has confirmed healthcare provider Kingsbridge Healthcare Group as the latest occupier to sign up to the south Belfast hub.

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group will occupy 20,000 square feet of space at a new build facility on the specialist site, which also consists of grade A medical and shared space.

The building is in the fitout phase of construction and Kingsbridge is due to move into its new premises in the next few months, adding to a growing list of tenants at the park, including AIM-listed precision medicine company Diaceutics, Abbeyfield care and housing and Belfast nursery school, Malone Kindergarten.

Kingsbridge Healthcare Group is Northern Ireland’s largest private healthcare provider with three hospitals offering the full range of surgical services, including cardiac surgery and intensive care.

At its fourth hospital in the Kings Hall Life Sciences location, the Kingsbridge Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will provide a one-stop Jag accredited endoscopy service covering a comprehensive range of gastrointestinal diagnostics and treatments, including gastroscopy, sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, CT colonoscopy, barium studies and other fluoroscopic treatments.

Highlighting their decision to be one of the anchor tenants, Dr Suresh Tharma, co-founder of Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, said: “Kingsbridge are delighted to be one of the original anchor tenants of this fantastic healthcare hub.

“It promises to play a major role in future-proofing provision of healthcare in Northern Ireland for the benefit of its people; and for the population of the island of Ireland.”

David Burrows, director at Benmore Octopus, welcomed the latest tenant signings outlining their ‘vision for the most innovative health and wellbeing hub in the UK’.

He continued: “We are delighted to welcome Kingsbridge Healthcare Group to Kings Halls Life Sciences.

“As a leader in healthcare provision, it will sit perfectly alongside the existing tenant base to create our vision for the most innovative health and wellbeing hub in the UK.

“As Kings Hall Life Sciences is developed, we are finding increasing interest from occupiers from the healthcare sector around the world, keen to take advantage of the co-location benefits which the site offers.

“Having been the home to the local agriculture sector for so many years, we’re excited to see the Kings Hall Life Sciences site become a global hub for innovation in healthcare and a place where ideas, learning and entrepreneurism is shared for the good of humanity.”

Providing ‘world-class healthcare within world-class surroundings’ Robert Ditty, director at CBRE NI, added: “We’re thrilled to see Kingsbridge Healthcare Group become the latest tenant at Kings Hall Life Sciences.

“The Kingsbridge Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will be providing world-class healthcare within world-class surroundings and will add to the rich mix of tenants at the site.

“Kings Hall Life Sciences continues to forge a reputation as an innovative health and wellbeing hub, offering the benefits of co-location alongside both like-minded companies and in close proximity to Northern Ireland’s two main universities and hospitals.

“We look forward to welcoming a range of new tenants in the coming months.”

As well as medical companies, Kings Hall Life Sciences also includes a range of age-appropriate living accommodation, a mixed-use medical facility, a multi-storey car park and childcare nursery Malone Kindergarten, which will support local employees working in the Belfast park.