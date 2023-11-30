Made up of colleagues from Moy Park’s sites across the UK and Europe, the team will receive the uniform to highlight the importance of first aid, and make first aiders more visible on site

Northern Ireland-based poultry meat producer, Moy Park is rewarding its team of over 550 first aiders, with the launch of a new company-wide recognition programme.

Made up of colleagues from each of Moy Park’s sites across the UK and Europe, the first aider team plays a vital role in keeping workplaces safe and healthy, and rapidly responding to any incidents that occur.

To both highlight the importance of first aid, and make first aiders more visible on site, Moy Park has unveiled a newly designed uniform for the team, which will be presented at each site by senior leaders in the business at recognition events.

Kirsty Wilkins, HR and performance director at Moy Park, explained: “Safety is a condition at Moy Park, and it is a focus that is embraced by every team member right across the business.

“Our first aiders play a key role in reminding the wider team of the importance of health and safety. Crucially, they are also the first to respond should any incidents occur. First aid can prevent injuries from getting worse, promote better recovery, and ultimately save lives.