‘Larne town takeover’ highlights celebration

Larne Adult Centre, Anchor House and The Hub, Ballyclare, have come together to promote a Learning Disability Pride celebration.

Users of the three facilities can be seen taking part in a YouTube video entitled the “Larne Town Takeover”.

The fun video was made last Thursday when clients toured a number of town centre shops.

Learning Disability Pride brings people together to raise awareness and celebrate learning disability.

Carrickfergus Castle will be the backdrop on Saturday, June 22, for a colourful carnival parade, entertainment and family fun activities.

The event is also being supported by popular Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell who said: “It’s a day for all the family to come out and celebrate the rightful place of people with learning disabilities in the community. So, be there, enjoy it.”

There are over 42,000 people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland and often they go under represented.

In May 2017, Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway club, in partnership with Mencap NI, hosted the first ever Learning Disability Pride which was attended by over 5000 people.

The 2019 celebration was launched with a videofeaturing the Basement Jaxx hit ‘Do Your Thing’ and shows the various services offered by the organisations behind the event. Support the #DoYourThing video campaign by uploading a photo or video to Facebook showing what you’re proud of.