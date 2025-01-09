Latest NHS figures: Cancer care in Northern Ireland is 'crumbling' says charity Macmillan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​The latest statistics for cancer waiting times in Northern Ireland paint a picture of a "crumbling" service.

That is the view of the cancer charity Macmillan, reacting to the latest batch of figures showing key NHS targets being missed, covering July to September 2024 (quarter two).

One of the health system's targets is that at least 95% of patients should begin their first definitive treatment for cancer within 62 days of an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer.

But the proportion of patients who hit that target decreased from an average of 34% in quarter two 2023 to an average of 32.9% in quarter two 2024.

An NHS logo (photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Another target is that zero patients should have to wait more than 14 days to be first seen following an urgent referral for suspected breast cancer.

But the proportion of patients hitting that target decreased from an average of 52.9% in quarter two 2023 to an average of 30% in quarter two 2024.

The figures cover all of five of the Northern Irish health trusts, but only partial figures were available from the Belfast trust for quarter two 2024.

Responding to these figures, Sarah Christie of Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland said: “The cancer waiting times figures released today continue to show a crumbling cancer care system in crisis with hundreds of people across Northern Ireland still waiting too long to be diagnosed and start cancer treatment.

“Is this the legacy our politicians want to be remembered for, one of inaction when it comes to caring for people with cancer?

“It’s been nearly a year since the return to Stormont and with a new year upon us the Executive has the opportunity to turn things around and start taking the difficult decisions needed to transform our cancer care system.

“They have been clearly told what needs to be done, it’s now time to work collaboratively to implement the much-needed change for everyone in Northern Ireland living with cancer, as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile Barbara Roulston, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager for Northern Ireland, said: “These long waiting times are extremely worrying, causing untold misery for far too many people. We’ve reached a point where patient safety is a key concern, with people not getting their diagnosis and treatment quickly enough.

“Health and Social Care staff are doing their best, but these long waits are a symptom of the huge pressures caused by under investment alongside rising cancer cases.

“The Northern Ireland Executive must urgently make the necessary investment and interventions that are required to ensure people don’t miss out on life-saving cancer care and can go on to lead longer, better lives.”

Speaking to Stormont’s health committee on Tuesday about the pressures faced by A&E departments, health minister Mike Nesbitt said that “MLAs voted for an entirely inadequate health budget, and you’re now seeing part of the consequence of supporting that budget”.

Mr Nesbitt said that he wanted to rejig the system at large, but “if you're going to transform and reform, you need resource and you need budget”.