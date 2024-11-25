Law change to see flour fortified with folic acid in Stormont bid boost baby health

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt unveiled the legislation, which is due to come into effect in 2026.

Stormont is planning a law change that will force all flour that isn’t wholemeal to be fortified with folic acid.

The Department of Health is bringing through new legislation that, say officials, should protect newborn babies from serious brain and spine problems.

The measures will come into effect from 2026, which officials state will give businesses time to prepare for the change.

Said Health Minister Mike Nesbitt: “This change to legislation makes it a requirement for producers to add folic acid to non-wholemeal flour to provide better protection from serious health problems.

“This approach has been adopted in over 80 countries world-wide and the benefits are well documented.

"The fortification of non-wholemeal wheat flour is expected to prevent around 200 cases of debilitating brain and spine defects in babies in the United Kingdom per year."

The Department’s chief medical officer, Sir Michael McBride, welcomed the move stating, that folic acid deficiency in the womb can cause “a large number of serious and debilitating conditions”, including spina bifida.

"These changes will aim to reduce the incidence of neural tube defect affected pregnancies by increasing dietary intake of folic acid for women who could become pregnant,” he said.

“It is vital to highlight the importance of taking folic acid supplement for all women who could become pregnant, before conception and up until the twelfth week of pregnancy. This fortification of flour is intended to supplement, and not replace, that advice.”