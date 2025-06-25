Leading doctor warns of growing risk of easy access to weight loss jabs as use soars

A leading UK eating disorder clinic has issued an urgent warning about the growing dangers of online access to buying weight loss injections, as new figures reveal a dramatic rise in demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent data from IQVIA reveals that 1.5 million people in the UK are now using weight loss jabs, with 95% buying them online - often without a medical check-up or any ongoing support. In just six months, from October 2024 to March 2025, private spending on these drugs soared from £503 million to £784 million, with a market growth of 56%.

Bramacare, a specialist eating disorder rehabilitation service, says the booming online market for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy is putting people at risk - especially those struggling with body image, food issues, or mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These medications were designed to help people with serious medical conditions, like diabetes and obesity, under close supervision,” explains Dr Ramoo, Medical Director at Bramacare. “Whilst there are some checks in place, they are not strident enough. To often people can get around the loopholes to access the medication when it’s not suitable for them.”

While social media is full of before-and-after photos and celebrity weight loss stories, Dr Ramoo warns there’s a hidden side to this trend.

“We’re seeing growing numbers of people accessing weight loss medications through unregulated websites, often without medical guidance. While these treatments can be effective when prescribed appropriately, using them without proper oversight can lead to unintended physical and psychological effects. This is particularly concerning for younger individuals or those with a medical history which may mean they use these medications privately without fully understanding the risks,” said Dr Ramoo.

Bramacare is urgently calling for a series of changes to ensure weight loss medications are used safely and responsibly. First and foremost, the organisation believes that no one should be prescribed these powerful drugs without an in-person medical assessment. This would allow healthcare professionals to evaluate a patient’s physical health and suitability for treatment, rather than relying on online questionnaires or self-reported data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, mental health and eating disorder screening should be a standard part of every assessment. Given the high number of individuals with underlying psychological issues related to food, weight, and body image, Bramacare warns that failing to screen for these conditions puts vulnerable people at serious risk.

The organisation is also calling for tighter regulation of online sellers, many of whom currently operate with little oversight, selling prescription-only medications without appropriate checks. These platforms can be dangerously misleading, often making bold claims while offering no follow-up care.

Finally, Bramacare is demanding a complete ban on online advertising for weight loss injections by unregulated providers. The current digital landscape allows these products to be aggressively marketed on social media and other platforms, often targeting young people and those with body image concerns. Bramacare believes urgent action is needed to stop this harmful and misleading promotion.

Bramacare is urging anyone thinking about weight loss injections to speak to a qualified healthcare professional and be wary of online offers that seem too good to be true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re struggling with body image or your relationship with food, you’re not alone - and help is out there,” says Dr Ramoo. “There’s no shame in asking for support.”