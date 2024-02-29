Belfast woman Lisa Morrison will speak about her experience of having Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) at an event at Queen's on March 7

​Internationally renowned professor of clinical psychology Dr John Read, will guest speak at two high profile mental health events in Belfast next week.

Dr Read, professor at the University of East London, will address ‘Are diagnoses and drugs the answer to human distress?’ on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings Stormont, one event in the ‘Curious Minds Will Find a Way’ conversation series, a partnership between New Script for Mental Health and Glór na Móna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the world there’s a growing movement to move beyond the medicalised model of mental health, to one that promotes a human rights based, trauma-informed approach.

Professor John Read will discuss the efficacy of using medicines to treat mental health disorders

This event will discuss if there is any scientific evidence for diagnoses and do they help us?; the links between trauma and psychosis and other mental health difficulties; The stigma in mental health and the need for a New Script for Mental Health; power and the mental health industry; and tackling causes not ‘treating’ symptoms of inequality which blame and shame individuals.

Glór na Móna director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh said: “We are delighted to partner with New Script for Mental health campaign who are building an exciting and powerful movement from below that are championing a more humane approach to emotional distress.

“Glór na Mona has partnered in this brilliant critical conversations series because we aim to create organic and creative spaces for the community to come together and think critically about how we can self-organise and develop alternative ideas that challenge inequality and the denial of dignity to those who need it most. Prof Read’s talk is a must for all those interested in exploring alternatives to the current failed system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Are diagnoses and drugs the answer to human distress?’ is sponsored by Órlaithí Flynn MLA, as Chair of the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Suicide Prevention. To book a place, please visit: https://pprproject.wufoo.com/forms/curious-minds-conversation-series-6th-march-2024/

On March 7, the eve of International Women’s Day, Professor Read will discuss the subject, ‘Does ECT have a place in 21st century, evidence-based medicine?’ at Queen’s University Belfast.

He will share the history of the controversial treatment, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and what research says about its efficacy and safety.

Belfast woman Lisa Morrison will share her experience of how she came to be given ECT multiple times, her views on violence against women and girls, her experience of the mental health system, and how #NewScript is shining a light on more compassionate, trauma informed approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John and Lisa co-authored a paper which found that ECT information leaflets for patients in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales did not comply with the ethical principle of informed consent.

Speaking from her own experience, Lisa said: “ECT has caused huge gaps in my memory. It’s particularly distressing as a mum to have lost significant memories of my children growing up. The views and experiences of people using services and those supporting them are essential and too often not heard. The treatment can sometimes affect relatives too and their relationship with those receiving it.”

To book a place, at ‘Does ECT have a place in 21st century, evidence-based medicine?’ please visit: https://pprproject.wufoo.com/forms/curious-minds-conversation-series-7th-march-2024

Sara Boyce, Participation the Practice of Rights (PPR) organiser said: “We are looking forward to Professor Read sharing his unique expertise at these events in Belfast next week and further developing the conversation around a New Script for Mental Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important for us to partner with Glór na Móna to deliver ‘Are diagnoses and drugs the answer to human distress?’, as this organisation is at the heart of a community which is experiencing high levels of post-traumatic stress, as a direct legacy of the conflict.

“Lisa’s lived experience will be vital in delivering ‘Does ECT have a place in 21st century, evidence-based medicine?’ alongside Professor Read, and it is particularly poignant to be delivering this event on the eve of International Women’s Day with the theme of inspiring inclusion.

“We’ve seen an explosion in two connected features of our mental health system. The DSM, the diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists across the world, went from having 106 ‘disorders’ in the 1960s, to around 370 today. In the past 20 years, prescribing of antidepressants has increased fourfold. We need to be asking why this is?

“When New Script for Mental Health carried out a community consultation, people didn’t want more medication or labels. They wanted wider options available as well as action to address the underlying causes of emotional distress and trauma. The government needs to start listening to the people, who have the solutions.”

For more information on the New Script for Mental Health campaign, please visit: https://www.nlb.ie/campaigns/mental-health

​

​