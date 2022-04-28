Leading Northern Ireland churchmen slam politicians for ‘defending rights of rivers and trees – but not unborn children’

A flag recently created by the anti-abortion movement in the US, aimed at unifying the movement worldwide (under the banner of www.prolifeflag.com)

The message, issued today, says that whilst “we do not seek to endorse any political party or candidate”, the public at large should cast a vote rather than sit at home.

And with little over a week of canvassing still to go, they encourage pro-life voters to press home their views to any candidates who call at their door.

They also criticise the post-Brexit asylum environment (see below).

The message is in the names of Eamon Martin (Archbishop of Armagh), Bishop Noel Treanor (Down and Connor), Donal McKeown (Bishop of Derry), Bishop Larry Duffy (Clogher), and Bishop Michael Router (Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh).

ABORTION:

They said that “the rights and dignity of unborn children are being increasingly relegated – culturally, politically and legally – to the realm of the worthless and sub-human”.

They added: “We are very fortunate to live in an age when awareness of the preciousness of all forms of life and of every species on our planet is growing.

“We are more aware than ever that the intricate and interdependent systems of life on the earth, even in their most microscopic forms, need our constant care, respect and protection.

“All, that is, except unborn children in the womb!

“In an inexplicable medical, scientific and cultural contradiction, so many of our local politicians seem willing to disregard the rights of our children in the earliest stages of their development before birth, while at the same time properly and stridently defending the rights of animals, plants, trees and rivers.

“In a similarly bizarre twist of logic, many who stridently proclaim their commitment to equality for all are, at the same time, quite content to support legislation that would discriminate against children in the womb, even directly targeting those with disabilities, and denying them the very right to be born.”

On this point, they concluded: “We therefore encourage voters to make their voices heard by telling candidates on the doorsteps that they expect them, if elected, to work for the equal dignity of all, including the protection of all mothers and their unborn children.”

MIGRATION / ASYLUM:

In addition, they said that our society has an “obligation to welcome those who are fleeing violent conflict, persecution, famine or other tragic human situations, including the increasingly irreversible consequences of climate change”.

Their statement says: “Since Brexit, ongoing changes to immigration laws and benefits are making the situation of migrants here increasingly difficult.

“Similarly, in contrast to the generous and welcoming response of the European Union, the so-called ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, recently introduced by the Westminster Government, is proving too difficult to access and is so far failing to provide an effective response to the urgent needs of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Yet, the difficulties being experienced by Ukrainian refugees and migrants in general, are receiving little comment or attention from our local politicians.

“We appeal for urgent cross-border cooperation on the island of Ireland to address the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

“We ask all those seeking election to the NI Assembly to pledge their support for ending the increasingly hostile policies and processes that are making our society a less welcoming place for migrants.”

RELIGIOUS EXPRESSION:

The message also touted “respect for religious freedom and for faith in the public square”.

They said: “Increasingly, those of religious faith and conviction can find themselves marginalised, excluded or treated differently from other groups in society.

“The idea that politics should be ‘neutral’ and ‘does not do religion’ is itself a concept that implicitly denigrates the right to hold and live by one’s religious convictions.”