A number of local Learning Disability organisations joining together to kick off this year’s Learning Disability Pride at Carrickfergus Castle.

The countdown is on for this year’s Learning Disability Pride, set to take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025 in Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date is announced as Learning Disability Pride celebrates a significant milestone, becoming a registered charity this month.

The bi-annual event will take place in just over 100 days, and aims to raise awareness surrounding learning disabilities, celebrating diversity and inclusion within the community. It will kick off with carnival parade at noon from Taylor’s Avenue in Carrickfergus, travelling along the seafront of the town to Carrickfergus Castle. The celebration will continue with an array of activities, including performances from members of the community with a learning disability, a live DJ from Q Radio and an array of local food and craft stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaining the status of being a registered charity strengthens Learning Disability Pride’s position, expanding their reach, securing vital funding and helping them to continue to empower those with learning disabilities going forward.

According to Mencap NI, there are approximately 42,000 people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland. A group of local volunteers in Carrickfergus Gateway Club first introduced Learning Disability Pride to Northern Ireland in 2017, with the hope of both raising awareness and celebrating those who have a learning disability. Since then, Learning Disability Pride has gained incredible support from people across Northern Ireland with a turnout of over 7,000 people at the 2023 event. It has also been graced by some well-known Northern Ireland faces including Oscar winner James Martin, NI model Kate Grant and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody. Thomas Haighton, chair and founder of Learning Disability Pride, said: “The success of Learning Disability Pride since our first event in 2017 has been overwhelming, and we’ve been so grateful for the amazing support and turnout from the community. This year, we are working closely with our event partners to make the event bigger and better, and to shine a spotlight on children and adults with a learning disability. Becoming a registered charity is a huge milestone for us and it and it validates our mission to celebrate and uplift this community, helping them to spread their message for many years to come.

“This event provides an opportunity for people with learning disabilities to have a voice and celebrate alongside their family, friends and the general public. We are extremely thankful to our dedicated committee and supporters as without them it simply wouldn’t be possible. We encourage people throughout Northern Ireland to come along and celebrate on what promises to be an unforgettable day.”

Kerry Wilson, trustee of Learning Disability Pride added: “We always look forward to Learning Disability Pride and it’s wonderful to see how much it has grown since it began. We decided to register the charity under the name of ‘Pride’ because we want people with learning disabilities to feel proud of themselves and share their uniqueness. The day is all about celebrating pride, and that name felt like a perfect fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What began as an initiative from the Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club is now a charity in its own right. This year’s event will benefit from the charity status of Learning Disability Pride, and many of the organisations that previously supported the event have now joined the charity’s management committee. Learning Disability Pride is proudly supported by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Mencap, Kilcreggan Homes, AEL, Sense NI, Caring Breaks, Positive Futures, Praxis Care, Cedar Foundation, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The event will also receive funding from the National Lottery.