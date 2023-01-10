Legal action on waiting lists rejected by judge

In Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Colton said the question of waiting times was one that required “high level political decisions” and was not a matter for the courts.

A judicial review had been brought by Eileen Wilson, a mother of six from east Belfast, and May Kitchen, a north Belfast pensioner alleging breach of statutory duty by the department and two health trusts over the length of time patients are waiting for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first case of its kind in the UK, the two women had been seeking a judicial declaration that the length of the waiting lists are unlawful and breached their human rights.

Eileen Wilson at the High Court in Belfast with her solicitor Ciaran O’Hare

Ms Wilson waited almost four years for a neurology appointment while Ms Kitchen paid for cataract surgery after waiting almost three years because she was afraid of losing her sight.

Delivering his judgment, the judge said: “These applications bring into focus what is widely regarded as a crisis facing the health service in this jurisdiction, namely the length of time patients are waiting for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does not need recourse to law to establish that such a crisis exists.”

The two women had contended that once an assessment of need had been made a duty of provision to provide the treatment arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said: “It is clear from (the evidence) that there had been a series of efforts to provide solutions to the issue of waiting lists in this jurisdiction.

“The question of waiting times has been identified as a major priority by various ministers for health and by the department itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is involved in resolving the problem is a matter of contention. It clearly involves high level political decisions in relation to resources and also in relation to structural reform of the health service.

“Whether the problems that arise in relation to waiting lists in the health service are caused by resource issues or strategic issues, or a combination of both is not something which can be measured by a legal standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is not a judgment which the courts can make.”