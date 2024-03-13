A new event 'Let's Talk Menopause in the Workplace' aimed at empowering leaders to foster inclusive and supportive workplaces for individuals navigating the menopause will take place on May 7, 2024. Hosted by BBC Northern Ireland’s Health Correspondent, Marie-Louise Connolly, the event will feature legendary businesswoman and health and wellbeing authority, Liz Earle MBE as headline speaker. Liz Earle will be joined by journalist and menopause campaigner Kate Muir and Menopause NI’s Siobhan Kearney. Pictured (L-R) is Siobhan Kearney, Founder of Menopause NI and BBC NI Health Correspondent, Marie-Louise Connolly.

​Liz Earle MBE will headline a new event, ‘Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace’ taking place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in the Belfast Cineworld Complex at Odyssey Place, which will explore the critical need for improved recognition and healthcare support of menopause in the workplace.

The renowned businesswoman, and founder of Liz Earle Wellbeing, will be joined by founder of Menopause NI Siobhan Kearney and journalist and menopause campaigner Kate Muir as they address senior business leaders and HR professionals about recognising and prioritising the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local medical expert will offer invaluable insights on medical aspects of the peri-menopause and menopause, along with practical advice aimed at both supporting women with menopausal symptoms and guiding colleagues and managers to address the workplace impacts effectively.

Businesswoman and health and wellbeing authority, Liz Earle MBE said: “Menopausal women are the fastest-growing demographic in the workforce but it is evident that many still feel uncomfortable speaking about the menopause and the associated symptoms with managers and colleagues. We have to remove that stigma and educating and advising leaders on how they make their business more inclusive is a key strategy.

“Employers have a responsibility for the health and wellbeing of their colleagues and I have no doubt this event will help raise awareness of the needs of women experiencing the menopause so businesses in Northern Ireland can offer the necessary support to help keep them in work.”

The event, supported by Linwoods, Ulster University, Cool FM and nijobfinder, will offer thought leadership on how businesses can put in place menopause-friendly policies, working conditions and healthcare support structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will discuss how local workplaces can assist with access to better healthcare and a more inclusive culture to halt the talent drain of highly skilled and experienced staff in today’s competitive working environment.

Business leaders and HR professionals will also receive essential knowledge regarding the legalities, resources and strategies required to foster open dialogues with colleagues and help them support women navigating the menopausal journey from Aisling Byrne from A&L Goodbody.

A panel discussion will also form part of the programme for the event, featuring a number of key experts and menopause advocates, as well as a case study highlighting the experience of navigating the menopause whilst holding a position in a busy workplace environment.

Siobhan Kearney, founder of Menopause NI added: “I am delighted to be speaking at this brand-new event. Raising awareness of the impact that peri-menopause and menopause can have in the work environment is imperative for fostering a greater understanding of the challenges colleagues can experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage the business community to join the discussion and be proactive in their approach to supporting colleagues in the workplace. By building knowledge and understanding of the impact that menopause can have, and putting in place practical supports, businesses will make sure that they continue to be a workplace of choice.”