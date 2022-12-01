On Saturday December 3, 2022, Disability Action will be marking International Day of Disabled People (IDDP) which is a global event with the overall aim of breaking down barriers to promote inclusion and advocate for the rights of disabled people.

This year the theme is ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world” and Disability Action have a partnership with Big Telly which uses digital technology to develop an inclusive art and performance space.

Disabled people and artists will perform in Recipe for Disaster with Paula McIntyre, celebrity chef.

Light up or wear purple in support of International Day for Disabled People on Saturday December 3

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and economic security.

Disability Action are asking councils and organisations throughout Northern Ireland to take part in a ‘Purple Light Up’ – to shine a light on issues facing disabled people today.

To date, many iconic buildings and landmarks across the region have agreed to participate.

The organisation, which advocates tirelessly for people with disabilities across the province, are also calling on everyone to wear purple on December 3 to show your support for disability rights.

Speaking in advance, Greta Gurklyte, public engagement officer at Disability Action said: “It is important that we take the time to celebrate disabled people on International Day for People with Disabilities.

"This year we are delighted to have developed new and innovative ways which advance inclusion. Join us to celebrate on Saturday evening by participating in the ‘Purple Light Up’ or wearing purple.”

