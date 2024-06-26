Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A charity 'colour run' was held recently at Linn Primary School in Larne in memory of Scarlett Rossborough, 8, who passed away as a result of a tragic accident in Carrickfergus in August last year.

Over 300 pupils, dressed for the day in white t-shirts and sunglasses, were splashed with brightly coloured powders as they made their way around the daily mile circuit at the Killyglen Road school.

The event raised a staggering £12,000 which will be divided between the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and school funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett died after a car crashed into a group of children on Carrickfergus High Street last year. Teachers described Scarlett as "a much-loved pupil" who would "always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun".

Linn Primary School in Larne held a colour run in memory of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough

The colour run was organised by Primary Two teacher, Mrs Hickey and was supported by a number of local businesses and private sponsors.

Mrs Hickey said: “We our totally overwhelmed and extremely grateful to our school community and everyone who contributed to our event. We are also very thankful for our generous company sponsors who helped pay for the event. We definitely remembered our beautiful Scarlett in style.”

Scarlett’s classmates in Primary Five paid their own tribute by wearing t-shirts that they had decorated with her name, while her brother Garrett, a Primary Two pupil, led the first race for the junior pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheering on the young participants were members of Scarlett’s family.

Scarlett’s mum, Carolanne Rodgers, said: "[The colour run] is a great idea and it’s good fun for all the children to take part in. It’ll be a really nice memory for them. Scarlett would have loved it; she’d have been in her element.”