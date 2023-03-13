A gofundme started by Michelle McAvoy is asking people to open their hearts to her plight.

The appeal says: “Lisa is a Nurse in Belfast City Cancer Centre and has spent years looking after everyone with kindness, compassion & empathy, a role she loves and wouldn't consider it as a job but as a vocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lisa & her husband, Michael, love Lanzarote and decided a few weeks back to book a week’s holiday.

"Unfortunately on Sunday 5th March 2023, few days into the holiday, Lisa had a fall and suffered major head trauma.

"She was air lifted from Lanzarote to the University Hospital of Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín were she has been in a critical condition in ICU ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Hospital staff have been absolutely amazing and go above & beyond to not only help Lisa but providing support to Michael & their families through Lisa’s fight.”

“The road to recovery will take some time and hopefully at some point she will be transferred back to hospital in Belfast where her colleagues await her with open arms to continue her treatment.”

The appeal adds: “Today, with heavy hearts, we ask you if you are able to donate what you can to help support Lisa, Michael and their families through this nightmare which will help cover costs of Treatment, flights/accommodation and will lessen the financial pressure as Michael will be by Lisa side for the foreseeable future, in Gran Canaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Michael needs full time accommodation in the area - if you know anyone that has an apartment or room please let us know, We understand times are hard if you're not in a position to help financially we ask you please keep Lisa, her family, Doctors, Nurses in your thoughts & prayers.

"We appreciate everyone’s messages & support it has been overwhelming and we Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"It’s hard for some to imagine how quickly one day can change many lives and unfortunately a lot of families know this all too well but for us, the journey has just begun.”