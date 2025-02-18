The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Kurtis Dickson signed the United Nations 'Paris Declaration' pledging to take actions to end HIV and reach zero new diagnoses of the virus by 2030. The council will support increased public education around U=U (Undetectable equals Untransmittable) and increased access to regular HIV testing. Mayor Dickson is pictured with Jacquie Richardson, CEO of Northern Ireland’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life (www.positivelifeni.com)

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has joined a global United Nations (UN) drive to help end new diagnoses of HIV: Fast Track Cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council agreed to sign the Paris Declaration and to support the UN Fast-Track Cities Initiative at the Corporate Services Committee meeting on January 8 2025.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is one of the first to sign the UNAIDS ‘Paris Declaration’, aiming to reach zero new HIV diagnoses by the year 2030. Belfast City and Derry City & Strabane District Councils have also signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent HIV statistics from the Public Health Agency showed that in 2023 there were 1,368 people living with HIV in Northern Ireland. In the same year, 101 new HIV diagnoses were made here (67 men and 34 women).

There are three elements to the actions on Fast Track Cities: public education to challenge outdated misconceptions, access to HIV testing, and ending stigma.

In Northern Ireland, Fast Track Cities is being led by the region’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life, in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Dr Rachel Coyle, public health consultant at the PHA said: “The developments in HIV treatment and care over the last few decades are astonishing. Today, someone diagnosed early with HIV will be able to access highly effective treatment which makes the virus undetectable, so they cannot pass HIV to a sexual partner. HIV is not a barrier to having relationships, to having children or to leading a full and healthy life. The public health message is U=U: Undetectable equals Untransmittable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fast-Track Cities ‘Paris Declaration’ was signed on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, who said: “The signing of this Declaration is an important step to raise awareness of HIV, reducing the stigma for those living with HIV, and making Northern Ireland a Fast Track Region. It places us alongside cities and regions across the globe working towards the United Nations goal to eliminate HIV.

As part of the move, Positive Life is making free, confidential HIV testing available in the council area.

Councillor Nicholas Trimble, chair of Corporate Services Committee, said: “It's so important to get tested, not just for your health but also to help break the stigma of HIV. We have already held our first free HIV testing clinic at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn and will hold three more at dates later in the year. Testing is free and fully confidential with indicative results from a saliva swab test available in just 20 minutes. Positive Life also offer counselling and support for anyone living with HIV, visit www.positivelifeni.com to find out more."

Councillor Jamie Harpur, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, who proposed the motion said: “This Council recognises the need to end HIV within our community and globally. By working collaboratively with other cities and municipalities, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council can accelerate local initiatives to eliminate HIV by 2030.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacquie Richardson, chief executive of HIV charity, Positive Life, concluded: “One of the keys to stopping HIV transmission is to get tested and access treatment at the earliest opportunity. One in three people with HIV in Northern Ireland are diagnosed at a late stage, meaning they’ve had the virus for some years prior to diagnosis.

“We would love to think that the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh will use this opportunity to arm themselves with some facts, to bust outdated myths and adopt new attitudes to end HIV stigma.