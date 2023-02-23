Ann McBrien and Julie Ann Lillis, secondary breast cancer patients and campaigners.

After engaging with secondary breast cancer patients and campaigners, Julie Ann Lillis and Ann McBrien, into the urgent need for such research, the charity lobbied political parties in the lead up to the 2022 NI Assembly Elections to commit to a secondary breast cancer audit that would see data better captured and used in decision making. Now approaching a year into the launch of a new Cancer Strategy for Northern Ireland and the first anniversary of another suspended Stormont, the charity has revealed that it will pledge funds to the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry at Queen’s University Belfast to drive forward this vital study.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI said: “I’m delighted to announce this news, which not only reignites the strong historic relationship between Cancer Focus NI and the NI Cancer Registry but highlights our charity’s continued commitment to engage with patients and champion for better health equity for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Detailing the secondary breast cancer need in Northern Ireland, Richard Spratt explained: “It was previously estimated that 35,000 people in the UK were living with secondary breast cancer but recent research has shown that there are over 57,000 people living with the disease in England alone. No such updates have been carried out for the rest of the UK. Without statistics for Northern Ireland, health services and charities are unaware of the scale of service and support needs of this group of patients, and the resources required to address them.

"There is a very real urgency to develop this information and use it to improve the lives of local women living with this dreadful disease. Put simply, without this information and the necessary resources, patients in Northern Ireland are losing out on the opportunity to have their lives extended for as long as possible.”

Incurable secondary breast cancer occurs when the cancer spreads to another part of the body such as the liver, lungs, brain, or bones. Having a terminal diagnosis is devastating, both physically and mentally, with patients having to deal with the fact that the average survival is around three years with approximately 31 people dying from the disease each day in the UK.

Cancer Focus NI said many patients in Northern Ireland feel overlooked because they do not have the same access to specialist interventions, clinical trials and dedicated secondary breast cancer nursing support that patients elsewhere have.

Speaking of the funding, which will see the first year of the audit made possible thanks to a kind donation to the charity from the late Dr Jim Birnie and his family, campaigner Julie Ann Lillis said: "For people in our situation, this can mean the difference in experiencing another milestone in our lives and precious extra time with our loved ones.

"There is no way that Secondary Breast Cancer can be changed from being a death sentence to a chronic illness without knowledge.

"Data can save and extend lives. Currently we are only accounted for when we die, the audit will change this."

Dr Damien Bennett, director of the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry commented: “ The Netherlands is the only European country to systematically record cancer progression/recurrence, which requires substantial resources. This funding will allow us to develop methodology and processes to assess the scale and burden of disease of secondary breast cancer in Northern Ireland.”

