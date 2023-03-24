Likewise SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who said the decision will be of concern to people living in Coleraine and the surrounding area.

Mr Bradley said he was extremely disappointed by the unit’s closure, but not surprised: "A DUP delegation met with trust chiefs last month to put a case for the continuation of a maternity unit of some kind at Causeway, but our opinions clearly fell on deaf ears.”

He added: "An area the size of Causeway and we have a hospital with no maternity unit, it just does not make sense.

SDLP's Cara Hunter, MLA for East Londonderry at Parliament Buildings. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"I just feel that it is unacceptable to make women, who may be in labour, drive past the front doors of one hospital to another over an hour away. A hospital at Antrim, which is under pressure at the best of times.”

Ms Hunter commented: “Many within the community, including staff within maternity services, already felt this was a done deal and that the consultation was merely a tick box exercise. The decision is significant and will be of concern to people living in Coleraine and the outlying rural areas.

“The reality is the promise of the new-build Women and Children’s Unit on the Antrim Hospital site is still some way off and discounting the provision of a free-standing midwifery-led unit at Causeway is a double blow.