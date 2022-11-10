The safefood funded research, conducted by Ulster University, found that almost half of adults in Northern Ireland (48%) are taking food supplements with almost half of parents (47%) stating that they give their children food supplements.

Current guidelines for Northern Ireland advise that only Vitamin D is recommended for healthy children and adults and Folic Acid for people who could become pregnant.

The most popular food supplements consumed by adults in Northern Ireland are Vitamin D (60%), Multivitamins and Minerals (41%), and Vitamin C (34%).

Fish Oils or Omega 3 (31%), B Vitamins or B Complex (21%), Iron (15%), Magnesium (15%) and Protein (12%) also ranked highly.

And the most popular food supplements given to children by their parents are Multivitamins and Minerals (56%), Vitamin D (36%), Vitamin C (28%) and Fish Oils or Omega 3 (20%).

Introducing the research, Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Nutrition with safefood said “From the research many people are spending money on supplements they likely don’t need. While it’s encouraging that Vitamin D is the most consumed supplement, other multivitamins and mineral options appear to be consumed unnecessarily. We would advise people to discuss their diet with a trusted healthcare professional first before spending their money on other supplements.”

The research suggests that food supplement use may be on the increase among the general adult population. When asked why they purchased, “generally supporting the immune system” was one of the main perceived advantages that emerged with participants for example referencing “preventing colds and flu”.

The findings revealed the most likely to use food supplements were women and those from a higher socioeconomic status. They believed that taking supplements would be beneficial to their health, good for them, or that it would be wise to do so.

The research also found that parents who were supplement users were more than twice as likely to give their child a food supplement than parents who were not food supplement users.

Joana De Silva, Chief Specialist in Nutrition with safefood added “We know that a healthy balanced diet is the best way to support good health. Excess water-soluble vitamins like Vitamin C for example can’t be used and will be eliminated from the body, so in reality they’re a waste of money.

“It would be much better for overall health if people were making changes to what they eat rather than taking extra tablets.

