Catherine Bell who was diagnosed with breast cancer after attending her first breast screening appointment.

Two ​Londonderry have opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer after attending screening for the first time.

​Catherine Bell and Wendy Dalzell were both invited to attend breast screening at the age of 50. Neither had any symptoms of breast cancer before their appointments.

Fifty-three-year-old Catherine was invited for screening in January 2021. She wasn’t planning to attend her appointment as she felt healthy but she said for some reason she just felt she had to go.

She said: “Never in a million years did I think I would have breast cancer. I have no idea why I changed my mind about going to my appointment, but I did and I’m so grateful. Screening saved my life.”

Wendy Dalzell and AnnMarie Wilson, Assistant Practitioner at the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

After attending her screening appointment, Catherine was recalled for more tests and not long after, she found out she had stage one breast cancer. Catherine underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

She added: “My breast cancer was caught very early but it was still a complete and utter shock. I had to have chemotherapy because the type of cancer I had meant it could spread very quickly.

"It was tough, but the support I received within the hospital was amazing. The first thing any mum thinks about is her children and that’s what I kept thinking about. I knew I had to get myself through it and I did.

“If I hadn’t of went to that screening appointment there is a good chance I wouldn’t be here today. I don’t know how far it would have spread or anything.

"Sometimes you don’t want to think about it, but sometimes you do because you have to be grateful for where you are now.

“I would advise anybody to go to their screening appointment. I wasn’t sick, I didn’t have a lump, I had no symptoms but I ended up with cancer and now I’m out the other side all because I was screened and my cancer was caught early.”

Individuals aged 50 to 70 who are registered with a GP as female and live in Northern Ireland are invited for a breast screening mammogram every three years.

All women will be offered a breast screening appointment for the first time before the age of 53.

Women aged over 70 years are not automatically invited for screening, but are encouraged to continue attending every three years by phoning their local screening unit and requesting an appointment.

Wendy Dalzell, 52, was also diagnosed with breast cancer after attending her first screening appointment.

She said: “When I found out I had cancer, I was shocked but I couldn’t register it as I had so much going on in my life. My father had been going through end of life treatment and he died two weeks after my diagnosis so I found it all very difficult. However, I knew I had to keep my head up and get through it.”

Wendy underwent surgery and radiotherapy and is now taking medication for the next 10 years.

She added: “The hospital staff were like life angels, they became like my family. I never felt alone, there was always someone there to talk to.

“I had no symptoms at all before I went to my screening appointment. I wasn’t nervous at all going because to me it’s something I feel you must do as it could save your life.”

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging all women to ‘be breast aware’ and consider attending for screening when invited.

In 2023, 87,243 women were invited for screening with 64,372 attending.

Dr Sinead McGuinness, Public Health Consultant at the PHA said: “There were around 1,600 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in Northern Ireland in 2021. While breast cancer can occur at any age, the risk of developing it increases with age and most occur in women over the age of 50.

“I would encourage all those who are invited to consider attending for screening. If breast cancer is found early, there is a better chance that treatment will be successful.

“It is also important for women to be breast aware and look out for changes in the appearance of their breasts such as a change in size or outline of either breast, especially those caused by arm movement; any puckering, dimpling or redness of the skin; or veins that stand out more than usual.

“Many changes are harmless but all should be checked immediately by a GP. If the change is due to cancer, earlier detection may mean simpler and more successful treatment.

“Regular breast screening reduces the risk of death from breast cancer. On average one life will be saved from breast cancer for every 200 women screened every three years from the age of 50 to 70.”