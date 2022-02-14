Long holds out hope of  lifting Covid restrictions

Justice Minister and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she had responded to a letter from Health Minister Robin Swann indicating she did not believe that a move by him to ease restrictions would be considered controversial.

It came as Mr Swann announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The health minister tweeted: “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for Covid-19.

Naomi Long

“While self isolating & following public health guidance, I will continue to carry out my duties as fully as possible.”

Mr Swann received advice on Thursday which highlighted potential legal complications of him acting to replace Covid regulations with guidance without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

He then wrote to other ministers asking for their input, and asked them to respond by today.

The present Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland are not due to expire until March 24, but were previously reviewed by the Executive every three weeks.

But Northern Ireland has no functioning Executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mrs Long told the BBC ‘Sunday Politics’ programme that the issue of Mr Swann acting alone to remove the restrictions is a “complex legal question that hasn’t really been tested”.

She added: “Why Robin (Swann) had written to us was to show us the legal advice which he had received about his powers, it has been custom and practice for him to bring changes to the regulations to the Executive for approval.

“I am of the view that the Executive have an established policy on this and we should be able to continue within our own departmental portfolios to make decisions.

“Our established policy is, and has been, well stated by all ministers that we would not retain restrictions any longer than was absolutely necessary provided the CMO (Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride) and CSA (Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young) give Robin advice which says that they are no longer necessary then I think he is empowered within that policy to start to remove restrictions.

“I think he has a difficult choice to make because he then needs to consider whether decisions he makes will have implications for other ministers so he has written to us all.

“I have responded to him to say that I don’t think it is cross-cutting in the sense that it impacts on my department in a significant way.

“I also don’t think that it is controversial in that it is covered by existing policy.”

Meanwhile, one more person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.