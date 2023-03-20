16 'Take 5' benches are planned for parks around Belfast

The blue bench encourages users to focus on their mental and emotional wellbeing and features a QR code directing people to the Public Health Agency’s (PHA) Minding Your Head website.

The initiative is part of a partnership with Belfast City Council and the Public Health Agency, and benches will appear in parks across Belfast.

Councillor Black said: “I am delighted to take a seat on this newly installed bench here in Dunville Park.

"The bench is bright, it caught my eye and is a fantastic new asset for visitors to the park as a reminder for them to ‘Take 5’ and become aware of not only their physical health, but their mental and emotional wellbeing too.

“In Belfast, we are so lucky to have an abundance of green spaces and, with 16 of these benches planned for parks across the city, it is another way of connecting communities following the pandemic and focusing in on what is important.

“I would encourage everyone to check in on themselves, do what the bench says and just take 5 and remember that support is there if you need it.”

The Take 5 Steps are Connect, Be Active, Take notice, Keep Learning and Give.

The 16 benches will be located across north, south, east and west Belfast.

Frances Dowds, Health Improvement Manager at the PHA said: “Access to information on the services and support that exist across our communities is extremely important. We are fortunate that Belfast has a wide range of health and social wellbeing supports available.

“The Public Health Agency is delighted to partner with the council on this initiative and we encourage people using the benches to scan and use the QR codes. This will take them to the Take 5 Steps to wellbeing, as well as information on the wide range of support services available across the city that can help people on their emotional wellbeing journey.”

