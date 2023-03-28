Michelle McCaughley with Deirdre McKenna, Alex McAfee, Maura McClean, Ita Hall, Karen Jennings and Rachel Hadden

Fundraiser Michelle McCaughley, from Lurgan and recovering from cancer herself, joined forces with family run luxury department store, Alana Interiors to organise the sold-out charity event.

The fashion show was Michelle’s first fundraising event, which she organised to give back to the charity that has been with her every step of the way after being diagnosed with a rare gastrointestinal cancer in 2018; and credits the health service and her ‘NHS Sunflowers’ for giving her a second opportunity at life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracing the catwalk alongside Michelle were six people who have been very influential in her life, including her GP, three nurses from the Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Unit of the Belfast Trust, a member of the Macmillan NI Engagement Team, and a close friend also recovering with cancer.

Macmillan fundraiser Michelle McCaughley

Most of this group, along with her amazing family and friends had been with her since day one from her diagnosis, throughout treatments and are still supporting Michelle in her recovery now.

Having medically retired from a career in marketing two years ago, Michelle says she’s found her purpose and voice again by taking on a volunteer role with Macmillan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this role she’s helping to shape Macmillan’s work to improve cancer care across Northern Ireland.

As a member of Macmillan’s NI cancer experience panel, and as a peer facilitator she helps to amplify the voice of people living with cancer.

Michelle says: “It’s wonderful to have seen so many people come out in support of the event and raise such an incredible amount of money for Macmillan.

“They have been there with me throughout all the challenges. So, to have my NHS sunflowers who looked after me with such incredible empathy, care and medical expertise throughout my journey, now walk the runway with me was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I organised this fundraiser to raise funds for Macmillan, but also to raise awareness of what Macmillan do for people living with cancer. They were there for me from day one of my diagnosis, and just do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.

"They are one of the best travel companions you can have on this journey.”

As a result of her outstanding commitment to volunteering, Michelle was honoured last year as a Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Platinum Champion - one of only 490 Champions across the UK – celebrating people who make a real difference to communities with their kindness and generosity.

The fashion show celebrated the latest trends of spring/summer fashion, with all proceeds from the special evening going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was compered by local broadcaster Aidan Browne, brought together 200 people to celebrate local health service heroes for their work supporting people living with cancer.

The event with a capacity crowd treated to a welcome reception, goodie bag and entry to a prize draw worth a total value of £3,500, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Maura McClean, Northern Ireland engagement lead at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Michelle for raising an astonishing £8,150 and for her continued support for Macmillan.

"Michelle has poured her time and energy into creating a fabulous fashion show, bringing the community together in celebration, while showcasing her determination to make a positive difference for those who need support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Macmillan relies almost entirely on donations from the public and without the incredible generosity and unwavering dedication of our valued supporters like Michelle, we wouldn’t be able to continue to do all that we can for the people that need us most.”

Carol Little, owner of Alana Interiors, added: “We were delighted to work with Michelle on such a fantastic event; celebrating all things fashion and our health service heroes, whilst raising vital funds for Macmillan.”

To help Macmillan continue its mission to support people living with cancer, donate and help make a difference today, visit macmillan.org.uk/donate

Macmillan Cancer Support enables people living with cancer all over Northern Ireland to access the practical, financial and emotional help they need. For support, information, or just a chat, call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 0000.

Advertisement Hide Ad