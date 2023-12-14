​The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is set to embark on its much-anticipated annual Lapland trip next week, bringing joy, excitement, and holiday magic to 85 children facing terminal illness and life-limiting conditions.

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is set to embark on its much-anticipated annual Lapland trip on December 19, 2023, bringing joy, excitement, and holiday magic to 85 children facing terminal illness and life-limiting conditions. Pictured are (l-r) Karen Toal and daughter Rionach Johnston; Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager, Belfast International Airport; Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, TUI Ireland; Carlee Beattie and son Carter; Fiona Williamson, General Manager and Colin Barkley, Chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust; Jean Foster, General Manager, Swissport, Belfast; and Karen Walker, Crew, TUI.

This heartwarming journey on December 19, 2023, made possible through the generous collaboration of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park and Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi Finland, promises to create unforgettable memories for the young participants, many of whom have never even boarded a plane before.

The Lapland adventure has become a cherished tradition for the charity, which was set up in 2008, and will transport the children to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland, Finland.

The day will be packed with enchanting activities, including reindeer and husky dog rides, mini skidoo adventures, a snowmobile safari, magic sleigh rides, and a special meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Among the families eagerly awaiting this magical experience are the Beatties from Dundonald and Karen Toal and daughter Rionach Johnston from North Belfast.

Carlee Beattie, mother of nine-year-old Carter, said: "Carter and I can’t wait for the Lapland trip. We are bursting with excitement. Carter is especially looking forward to the husky sleigh ride through the snow and meeting the big man himself, Santa. We are so grateful for this opportunity."

Karen Toal, mother of five-year-old Rionach, expressed her family's anticipation and said: "This is a dream come true for us. Rionach is so excited, telling all family and friends. We cannot wait."

Charlotte Brenner, marketing manager at TUI Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to lend our support to the charity and bring the enchantment of Lapland to the children this year. Amid the joyous holiday celebrations for many families, it's crucial to remember that some are grappling with illness or life-limiting conditions. Being able to provide a touch of magic is a true honour for us, recognising the importance of creating special moments for those facing unique challenges during the festive season."

Jean Foster, general manager, Swissport, Belfast, is part of the exceptional team supporting young travellers, their families and health staff on the ground at the airport.

She said, "We will be delighted to see everyone from the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust back this year and we are at hand to ensure a streamlined departure and arrival.”

Deborah Harris, PR & marketing manager at Belfast International Airport added: “Belfast International Airport comes alive every December for the NI Children to Lapland Trust with festive music creating a magical atmosphere from check-in to departure. We stand ready and eager to wave off this special flight and remain dedicated to ensuring a seamless and joyous journey, and we eagerly await their return, ready to extend a warm welcome back to these remarkable children and their families."

Colin Barkley, chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the organisations who make the trip possible.

"There is no greater Christmas gift than providing joy to young children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and helping alleviate the usual challenges that come with travelling for their families. Trips like this are usually impossible for a family supporting children with extra needs, sometimes compounded by the necessity to carry medication, support equipment, and more.

“We take immense pride in lightening their load and offering support through a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, enabling them and their children to create lasting memories in Lapland.”

He added: “Having undertaken this annual journey for many years, the delight reflected on the children's faces as we descend into Rovaniemi never fails to motivate us to continue this annual tradition. Just seeing the landscape, covered in snow and in semi darkness, makes you realise how special it all is and the magic it creates for the children and adults alike.”