Claire O'Hanlon and her son Luke, who was diagnosed in 2012 (aged 13 months) with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is well-known in his local community for his heroic fundraising and campaigning efforts along with his mum.

The annual Christmas concert, organised by the MDUK’s Northern Ireland Council, has become a firm favourite to kick off the season and this year will be hosted by Cool FM presenter and DJ Evanna Maxted. Evanna will be presenting a stellar line-up bursting with musical talent, including Andrea Begley, winner of The Voice UK 2013 and singer-songwriter and MDUK’s ambassador, Daisie Conway, who rose to internet fame during lockdown.

There will also be performances from the Antrim Country Choir and the Belfast and Lisburn Rock Choir, to mention just a few.

Claire Boylan, 39, from Belfast, was diagnosed with Miyoshi Myopathy aged 16. She is a volunteer ambassador for MDUK in Northern Ireland who organises the annual event.

Claire said: “The Spirit of Christmas always feels like the start of the festive season and it’s a wonderful way to get into the Christmas spirit – a night of uplifting music in such iconic surroundings. It’s truly joyful, with so many talented people giving their time to help us raise awareness and raise funds for people living with muscle-wasting conditions. Make sure you don’t miss out on this magical evening get your tickets today!

This year, centre stage will be 11-year-old Luke O’Hanlon, from Dungannon, who will light a candle of hope at the concert. Luke was diagnosed in 2012 (aged 13 months) with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is well-known in his local community for his heroic fundraising and campaigning efforts along with his mum Claire.

Luke’s mum Claire O’Hanlon, MBE, who chairs MDUK’s Northern Irish Council, will be speaking on the night said: “Christmas is a great time of the year to reflect and it’s been a honour to have continued to raise awareness of Muscular Dystrophy UK in order to help the fight against muscle-wasting conditions. The Spirit of Christmas event allows us to come together to celebrate and raise vital funds to help give hope for the future for people living with conditions like Luke.”

Luke and his family are hoping the concert, being held in the Great Hall of Belfast’s iconic building, will attract over 100 people and bring in a record amount. To make a donation please text HOPEFUL to 70450 to donate £5.

This year’s event is being held in memory of Arryn Widd, 23, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and passed away earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the Spirit of Christmas event on December 3 and to book your tickets, visit: musculardystrophyuk.org/SOX22 Individual ticket £15, family ticket (2 adult 2 kids) £25, under 5s go free.

Doors open at 6.00pm with the performances to start promptly at 6.30pm.