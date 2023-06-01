Scientists at the Royal Hospital for Women in New South Wales, Australia, have made a major breakthrough in understanding how best to treat endomentriosis.

Researchers successfully grew tissue from all known types of endometriosis in a lab, observing the changes in the cells after different treatments.

The results mean doctors will have a better indication of how to treat each type of ﻿endometriosis as well as acquiring a more precise understanding of whether patients will need future fertility treatment.

﻿Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Jason Abbott, on publication of the research findings today (Thursday) said it compared to developments made in the treatment of breast cancer.

"Thirty years ago, we treated all breast cancers the same," Abbott said.

"We now know there are many different types of breast cancer and treat them accordingly.

"This is a similar breakthrough and will allow more targeted and therefore more effective treatment, depending on the type of endometriosis a patient has."

He said they would now be able to predict whether the disease was an aggressive and invasive form and offer patients treatments to preserve fertility.

Endometriosis is a disease which effects approximately 10 per cent of women and girls of reproductive age, according to the World Health Organisation.

It is a chronic illness, with symptoms including abdominal pain, heavy periods, bloating, bleeding from the bladder and bowel, tiredness, anxiety triggered by pain, and infertility.

