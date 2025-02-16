Major medical village development for Co Down town moves a step closer

C2507533 Rathfriland Medical Village

Plans for a major medical village development in the County Down town of Rathfriland have cleared a planning hurdle.

The medical village, to be built on land at Newry Street in the town, will comprise a medical centre with a GP surgery and associated facilities including a pharmacy, physiotherapist, podiatrist, dentist and optician; a 140-bedroom nursing home; four retirement homes; 14 assisted-living apartments and five townhouses;.

The developer, the MJM Group, has submitted a detailed construction management plan as part of the planning application which has now been accepted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

As part of the plans, No 89, 91 and 95, Newry Street, will be demolished.

The ABC planning report goes on to state: “Car parking will be located within the site curtilage to the construction access route, and to the rear of [the] Presbyterian Church.

“The main construction access and haul route into the site runs from Back Road directly into the middle of the site. A turning head will also be provided.

“Site visitors, construction plant and vehicles will be required to follow and use designated pedestrian and traffic routes, turning and parking areas.

“All delivery lorries/vehicles will be required to use the wheel wash set up near the exit point, to reduce the risk of mud being carried on to public roads. The use of a road sweeper will be implemented if necessary.

“In relation to any areas of soil exposed due to the construction works, the exposed ground should be reinstated as soon as possible after the construction works are completed.

“If run-off is considered likely, then a small dam or other barrier should be used to prevent run-off to the water course.

“Stockpiles of soil or sub soil will be monitored, to ensure that in prolonged periods of dry weather they don’t cause a dust-generation issue.

“Damping down of haul roads and site access roads may also be required during dry spells of weather.