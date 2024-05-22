The substantial funding will provide vital support for patients affected by secondary (metastatic) breast cancer in the area.

Make 2nds Count, a pioneering charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer, has announced it has received a generous grant amounting to £18,157 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Emma Hall, executive director of Make 2nds Count, said: "We’re delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund which will help to run our monthly Tea & Chat support friendship group in Northern Ireland. The grant will also enable 22 women living with secondary breast cancer to attend our two-day retreat in Antrim in July for rest, relaxation and peer-to-peer support."

The retreat is part of the 2nds Together dates organised by the charity - set in beautiful, peaceful locations around the UK - and offering the opportunity for women to recharge, enjoy good food and accommodation, and wellbeing activities

This substantial funding marks a pivotal moment in Make 2nds Count's ongoing mission to provide crucial assistance to patients navigating the complexities of secondary breast cancer, and further expanding their services in Northern Ireland.

Claire O’Donnell, Make 2nds Count’s support & patient engagement manager, said: “The retreats enable long-lasting friendships to be formed, helping to ease the pressures of living with secondary breast cancer. For me personally, it's always wonderful to watch the bonds of friendship forming knowing that we are supporting those friendships and helping patients in their daily life with secondary breast cancer. As a patient within the community myself, I know how important that is.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’re delighted to support Make 2nds Count with an £18,157 National Lottery grant to provide support groups and improve wellbeing for people with secondary breast cancer in Northern Ireland. National Lottery players can be proud to know the £30 million they raise each week for good causes, is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”